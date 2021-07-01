Red Roof® And GoPetFriendly Partner To Make Traveling With Pets Easier This Summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year, deep bonds were forged across the country with a record number of pets being adopted and more time spent safely at home with four-legged family members than ever before. Now, as the country emerges to explore once again, Americans are packing up and bringing their pets along for all that the summer has to offer.

Red Roof ®, the leader in economy lodging, has teamed up with GoPetFriendly, a leading pet travel website, to support guests who want to travel with their furry family members. Red Roof is offering 15% off* rates at more than 600 pet-friendly Red Roof locations across the country when guests book through GoPetFriendly and GoPetFriendly is making it easy to locate Red Roof's pet-friendly locations and nearby pet-perfect activities through their easy-to-use search platform. Red Roof and GoPetFriendly hope that by working together they can help pet owners save money and avoid the anxiety people face when looking for pet-friendly travel options.

"With hundreds of pet-friendly locations across the country, our hotels have always been a reliable choice for families with pets," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Roof. "Many travelers are eager to start planning their next getaway. This partnership with GoPetFriendly will take the guess work out of travel for pet owners - helping them to locate a lot more than just pet-friendly accommodations for their great American road trip."

GoPetFriendly is a free-to-use website with listings for pet-friendly restaurants, beaches, dog parks, attractions and more throughout the U.S. and Canada. The site makes planning pet-friendly trips a breeze with a trip planner that allows users to map their route and locate pet-friendly places along the way, including Red Roof's locations where pets stay free. The founder of GoPetFriendly, Amy Burkert, has been traveling full-time with her husband and their dogs for more than eleven years and shares tips and destination advice on the GoPetFriendly blog.

"We didn't expect to adopt a dog last year, but when a stray wandered into the RV park where we were staying, we ended up with our own pandemic puppy. The joy he's brought us is beyond imagination, and working with Red Roof gives us the opportunity to support more pet lovers as they embark on adventures with their pets," says Amy Burkert, founder of GoPetFriendly.

Red Roof's 15% discount* can be claimed using a discount code found on the GoPetFriendly website for bookings made before July 31, 2021. In addition to the GoPetFriendly offer, Red Roof provides travelers with the assurance and flexibility they need to navigate the new travel norm including:

RediClean™ - Taking cleanliness and hygiene to a whole new level, the RediClean™ program helps keep guests and staff safe. Red Roof is following all government guidelines and best practice policies to protect guests and employees, in alignment with American Hotel Lodging Association's (AHLA) Safe Stay initiative, an industry-wide enhanced standard of health and safety protocols.

- Taking cleanliness and hygiene to a whole new level, the RediClean™ program helps keep guests and staff safe. Red Roof is following all government guidelines and best practice policies to protect guests and employees, in alignment with American Hotel Lodging Association's (AHLA) Safe Stay initiative, an industry-wide enhanced standard of health and safety protocols. Pets Stay Free - Red Roof is a pet-friendly hotel where pets stay for free at no additional cost. Pets are welcomed as guests at Red Roof to keep you happy on your travels. **

Freedom to Flex Cancellation Policy - Red Roof understands plans can change at any minute and offers one of the most flexible cancellation change policies in the industry with most hotels accepting changes up to 6 p.m. the day of the reserved arrival date.

About Red Roof®Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy ® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn ® and Red Roof PLUS+ ®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less ®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection ®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof ®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards ®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com , or call 800.RED.ROOF for more information.

About GoPetFriendly

Founded in 2009, GoPetFriendly supports people who believe life is better when it's shared with a pet. With an understanding that including your pets in your plans takes a bit more effort, we help you locate pet friendly things to do, destinations to visit, places to eat out, and accommodations where you can stay together. From the trip planner to the destination guides to hundreds of articles offering tips and advice on the blog, GoPetFriendly's purpose is to support your desire to make memories with your pets. Whether it's a day around town or an epic adventure across the country, we hope you'll GoPetFriendly. Visit GoPetFriendly.com .

*Subject to availability at participating properties through July 31, 2021 when booked through GoPetFriendly. No other third-party bookings are eligible. May not be combined with any other discount or offer. ** One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e. cat or dog) per guestroom is welcome at most locations. At management discretion, additional pets may be permitted free of charge. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. Please call the hotel directly prior to arrival to confirm number of pets allowed.

