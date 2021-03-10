Red Robin Develops Three New Delivery-Only Brands To Make More Memorable Connections With Its Guests

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews today announced the rollout of three new delivery-only brands that build on the company's off-premise business and continue the company's brand promise of making...

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews today announced the rollout of three new delivery-only brands that build on the company's off-premise business and continue the company's brand promise of making memorable connections with its Guests.

The three new delivery-only brands feature a mix of items from Red Robin as well as offerings not featured on the Red Robin menu. The Wing Dept focuses on a variety of wings and sides; Fresh Set offers a wide array of fresh green salads, wraps and sandwiches with freshly-prepared sauces and dressings; and Chicken Sammy's offers a selection of tasty chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, homemade kettle chips and more.

The delivery-only brands are the latest in Red Robin's expansion into off-premise dining. In 2018, Red Robin successfully launched a partnership with Donatos® Pizza featured in select Red Robin locations. As one element of this partnership, Red Robin has featured Donatos as a stand-alone delivery brand in third-party marketplaces for over a year. Based on the success of the program, Red Robin will expand to an additional 120 locations throughout the remainder of 2021.

"We were pleased with the great feedback we received from Guests when we tested the delivery-only brands," said Paul Murphy, Red Robin President and CEO. "We plan to continue to invest in these new virtual brands and will be introducing new craveable menu items for each brand soon."

