Red River Recognized As Cisco's 2021 Americas Customer Experience Partner Of The Year

Red River, a technology transformation company, has been named Cisco's 2021 Customer Experience Partner of the Year for the Americas.

Red River, a technology transformation company, has been named Cisco's 2021 Customer Experience Partner of the Year for the Americas. Cisco unveiled the winners during its annual partner conference this week, held virtually.

In highlighting Red River as the Customer Experience Partner of the Year, Cisco recognizes the talented and accomplished Red River team for its ability to guide customers through a comprehensive lifecycle journey. Red River has proven its unique position and expertise in ensuring customers can optimize their Cisco product investments to reap the greatest business benefits.

"Red River's strong partnership with Cisco allows us to deliver a full lifecycle experience to our joint customers to support them in their digital transformation," said Alan Dumas, CEO of Red River. "We are thrilled to be honored by Cisco once again for our expertise and look forward to continued success together."

Red River has been a Cisco partner throughout its 26-year history, and a Cisco Gold partner for the past 13 years. Earlier this year, Red River earned the Cisco Security Hat Trick Growth Program Award, one of only 10 companies to achieve all three cybersecurity goals of the program. Red River also holds both Cisco Master Collaboration and Master Security certifications.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005958/en/