Red Lobster® Says Goodbye To 2020 By Offering A Chance To Win Red Lobster For A Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster ® is helping guests put 2020 behind them and kick off 2021 on a positive note with the launch of the "Say Goodbye to 2020" sweepstakes. My Red Lobster Rewards℠ members will receive an entry just for being an app user - and then can earn additional bonus entries by ordering Red Lobster online for the chance to win the grand prize of Red Lobster for a Year (aka all their favorite seafood dishes and, of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits®!).

"We want to give our guests something to celebrate as we close out what, for many people, has been a challenging year," said Lillian Murphy, Vice President, Customer Experience and Loyalty, Red Lobster. "The 'Say Goodbye to 2020' sweepstakes is a fun way to engage and reward our My Red Lobster Rewards members - and give them something to look forward to in 2021."

Starting today through January 6, existing My Red Lobster Rewards members can enter by signing into the app, going into their My Rewards wallet and redeeming the entry. For seafood fans who aren't yet members or don't have the app, they get an entry by downloading the free My Red Lobster Rewards app, available for iOS and Android, and completing a member profile. Those with their sights set on the grand prize can earn additional bonus entries simply by placing an order To Go, between December 21 and January 6. Members will receive one sweepstakes entry with each qualifying order. Looking to score even more? Just add four 12 oz cans of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and/or Mountain Dew to the order to receive an additional entry.

My Red Lobster Rewards app users will have the chance to win one of the following prizes:

Grand Prize : One lucky guest will receive free Red Lobster for a year

: One lucky guest will receive free Red Lobster for a year Runner Up Prize : Five guests will each receive a free Red Lobster meal To Go

: Five guests will each receive a free Red Lobster meal To Go Runner Up Prize : 20 guests will each win a My Red Lobster Rewards free Reward (125 points)

: 20 guests will each win a My Red Lobster Rewards free Reward (125 points) Runner Up Prize: 25 guests will each be gifted Red Lobster and Pepsi promotional merchandise

To view the complete rules & regulations for the "Say Goodbye to 2020" sweepstakes, go to RedLobster.com/terms-conditions#good-bye-year.

For those who plan to ring in the new year from home, Red Lobster is offering easy entertaining solutions like delicious Holiday Party Platters, available To Go or for touchless delivery, including NEW! Shrimp Lover's Holiday Platter and NEW! Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter. Guests with New Year's resolutions to enjoy more delicious seafood can dive into new menu offerings like NEW! Kung Pao Noodles with Fried Lobster, Crispy Shrimp or Chicken, NEW! Sesame-Soy Salmon Bowl, NEW! Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Appetizer and more, available for dine-in, To Go or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co. Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact: Samantha Sanders, ssanders1@redlobster.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-lobster-says-goodbye-to-2020-by-offering-a-chance-to-win-red-lobster-for-a-year-301196922.html

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.