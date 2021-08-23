Red Lobster® Introduces New Lineup Of Signature Feasts

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster ® is giving everyone reason to celebrate this fall with new additions to its iconic Signature Feasts lineup. These feasts feature an abundant variety of craveable seafood, meaning guests don't have to pick just one favorite seafood item to enjoy - they can have it all on one plate!

Red Lobster's Ultimate Feast ® and Ultimate Surf and Turf ™ are classic guest favorites. Now, there are even more exciting seafood combinations to choose from, including the NEW! Mariner's Feast,the back by popular demand Seafarer's Feast as well as the Harborside Lobster and Shrimp.

The full lineup of Signature Feasts includes:

NEW! Mariner's Feast - Atlantic salmon topped with creamy Langostino and Norway lobster, a grilled scallop skewer and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. Served with Red Lobster's signature cocktail sauce and lemon.

Red Lobster's Signature Feasts are available to enjoy in-restaurant or from the comfort of home by ordering To Go or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order. All Signature Feasts come with a choice of two sides and, of course, warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits ®.

"These feasts are super craveable and loaded with a variety of great seafood, perfect for any celebration - big or small, in-restaurant or To Go. They're a great complement to other recent additions to our menu to meet the needs of today's guests, including sandwiches, bowls, pastas and delicious appetizers," said Jarrett Whitlow, SVP Culinary Operations & International at Red Lobster.

For busy families gearing up for a jam-packed new school year, Red Lobster also offers a variety of delicious Family Meal Deals that can easily be ordered To Go or for delivery through Red Lobster's website. Guests can choose from an array of menu favorites in family-sized portions, including Create Your Own Family Feast, Seaside Shrimp Trio Family Feast, Ultimate Family Feast ™ and more, which each serve four and come with eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ . Find a Red Lobster restaurant at RedLobster.com/locations or visit RedLobster.com/order to order touchless delivery or To Go, now featuring NEW! Rapid Red Curbside which enables guests to pick up Red Lobster without leaving their car.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co. Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok.

