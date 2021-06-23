Red Hat Becomes Continuous Delivery Foundation Premier Member

Voted as leading platform for both developers and operators by Forrester, Red Hat is a leading force in open source development in hybrid cloud infrastructure, cloud-native application development, management and automation solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the open-source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced that Red Hat has become a premier member. Red Hat's Jason Hall will represent the company as a governing board member. Red Hat originally joined the CDF in 2019 as a founding member.

"As a member of the CDF from the very beginning, we have seen the positive contributions the CDF is making to the broader continuous delivery ecosystem first hand. CDF provides a critical vendor-neutral open governance structure for guiding open source continuous delivery tools and technology development and offers a productive path for solving large problems that benefit customers and the broader community," said Jason Hall, senior principal software engineer at Red Hat and CDF governing board member.

Red Hat recently announced OpenShift Pipelines , a Kubernetes-native CI/CD framework based on a CDF founding project called Tekton. OpenShift Pipelines enables each step of the CI/CD pipeline to run in its own container, allowing them to scale independently.

"We view the Tekton ecosystem as the future of cloud native continuous delivery and with Shipwright, an extensible open source framework for building container images on Kubernetes built on Tekton, we are developing a more secure platform for enterprise Kubernetes," stated Hall.

Open source technologies and projects like Jenkins, Jenkins X, Spinnaker, Tekton, Screwdriver and Ortelius are hosted by the CDF to encourage collaboration and technical contribution.

Shipwright is a framework for declaring and executing image builds. It boasts a pluggable architecture that allows for many common build strategies including CNCF Buildpacks, Kaniko, Buildah, s2i and others. Shipwright is built on Tekton, a CDF founding project, and adds a higher-level focus on simply building container images.

A Red Hat presentation by Jason Hall at cdCon on June 23, 5:10pm PDT, will introduce Shipwright, describe how it takes advantage of Tekton's platform, and demo how to use a built-in build strategy to deliver images using Buildpacks.

"Red Hat has been an important part of the CDF, and we are excited that they are taking a big step forward and becoming a premier member. This is a great vote of confidence in the CDF," said Tracy Miranda, Continuous Delivery Foundation Executive Director. "With Red Hat's leadership contributions, CDF will continue growing open source projects that strengthen the continuous delivery ecosystem of tools and services."

"We are extremely familiar with the excellent work Red Hat does, and we are excited to collaborate even more closely together to build enterprise-ready open source tools," said Dan Lorenc, CDF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) Chair. "Working together is key to setting strategy and pushing forward technological advances in continuous delivery. This can't be accomplished by one company alone. It needs a vendor-neutral open governance structure with great members like Red Hat."

Red Hat joins CDF premier members Armory, CircleCI, CloudBees, Fujitsu, Google, Huawei, JFrog, and Netflix in making continuous delivery tools more accessible, standardized and sustainable.

CDF is an open source community that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. Membership can facilitate organizations' journeys to becoming high performing software delivery organizations while leveraging open source. Joining the CDF grants organizations access to expertise, proven methodologies and a place where ideas and innovation lead the conversation. To join the CD Foundation as a member, please click here .

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

