Red Devil® Announces Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Devil®, a leading manufacturer of caulks, sealants, and painter's hand tools, announces the Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge, which launched Nov. 1, 2020.

"I love using things in unexpected ways and that's what this Challenge is all about," said Chelsea Lipford Wolf host of Today's Homeowner. "I can't wait to be inspired by all of the great entries that come in."

With the Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge, Red Devil® invites everyone, whether a professional contractor, artist, or DIYer, to showcase the creative or innovative ways they use Onetime® Lightweight Spackling. The contest requirements are simple:

The project must include the use of Onetime® Lightweight Spackling in some way. Applicants must submit photos or videos that showcase their process for completing their project.

Applicants have the freedom to be as creative or innovative as they want. They can create a pattern or texture on a canvas, wall, or ceiling; design a mural; showcase innovative application technique or use Onetime® to create a distressed effect on wood. Red Devil® welcomes it all—the sky's the limit. Submissions should not only show the finished project in photos or a video but also detail the steps taken to achieve the finished result.

Onetime® Lightweight Spackling is a bestselling, award-winning Red Devil® product that is sold in more than 63 countries and can be used in many ways. This premium, lightweight pre-mixed formula saves time and money. The versatile spackling is available in sizes from half pints to gallons, space-saving square tubs, and various handy kits.

Submissions for the Challenge must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 1. From Feb. 8-22 the public will have the opportunity to participate in judging by voting for their favorite project. The prize winners will be announced on March 8. Submissions, judging and the winner announcements will take place via the Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge.

The Onetime® Wallscapes Challenge 1 st place winner will receive a $5,000 prize, while the 2 nd and 3 rd place winners will receive $2,500, and $1,000 respectively. Please visit www.onetimechallenge.com for more information and to submit projects.

About Red Devil, Inc.

Red Devil® Inc. has been serving the construction and hardware industry since 1872, with 148 years of quality and innovation in caulks, sealants, and painter's hand tools. For more information about Red Devil®, visit http://www.reddevil.com or call 1-800-4A-DEVIL.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-devil-announces-onetime-wallscapes-challenge-301165763.html

SOURCE Red Devil Inc.