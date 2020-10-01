Red Baron Introduces Crispy Pizza Melts And Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza To Kick Off October's National Pizza Month

Red Baron's new pizza products provide parents with even more mealtime solutions the whole family will love

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Baron ® is kicking off National Pizza Month by expanding its pizza portfolio with the launch of two product innovations: Red Baron Pizza Melts and Red Baron Stuffed Crust pizza. Crispy, melty Red Baron Pizza Melts deliver bold pizza flavor that satisfies pizza cravings any time of day, while Red Baron Stuffed Crust pizza features melty mozzarella baked right into the crust, making any meal more special.

"With more families eating at home right now, we're providing busy and time-strapped parents with even more mealtime solutions that are guaranteed to provide a Parent Win," said Sara Brohl, marketing director at Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc. "Pizza Melts and Stuffed Crust are a delicious evolution of flavors found in our existing Red Baron pizza portfolio and deliver the same great pizza taste parents and kids have grown to love."

Red Baron Pizza Melts

Red Baron Pizza Melts deliver a melty, bold pizza flavor sandwiched between crispy toast and can be prepared in the microwave in under three minutes, satisfying pizza cravings any time of the day.

Handheld Red Baron Pizza Melts are available in the freezer aisle of grocery stores nationwide for a standard retail price of $3.50 .

Pizza Melts are available in the freezer aisle of grocery stores nationwide for a standard retail price of . Red Baron Pizza Melts are available in three flavors the whole family will love: Pepperoni, Four Cheese and Supreme.

Red Baron Stuffed Crust pizza

Red Baron Stuffed Crust pizza features melty mozzarella baked right into the crust and has a unique rectangular shape, making any meal more special.

Red Baron Stuffed Crust pizza is available in select Walmart and Kroger stores for a standard retail price of $7.49 and is slated to roll out across the freezer aisle of grocery stores nationwide in May 2021 .

Stuffed Crust pizza is available in select Walmart and Kroger stores for a standard retail price of and is slated to roll out across the freezer aisle of grocery stores nationwide in . Red Baron Stuffed Crust pizza is available in three flavors the whole family will love: Pepperoni, Four Cheese and Meat-Trio.

For more information on Red Baron Pizza Melts and Red Baron Stuffed Crust pizza and to find a store near you, visit RedBaron.com.

About Red Baron ® pizzaThe Red Baron pizza portfolio includes family-sized and single-serve frozen pizzas, snacks and meals, and can be found in more than 50,000 grocery, convenience and club stores across the United States. Established in 1976, the Red Baron brand offers a wide range of products and varieties designed with the entire family in mind. Red Baron pizza is sold by Schwan's Consumer Brands Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan's Company, which offers trusted brands such as Freschetta ® and Tony's ® pizzas, Mrs. Smith's ® and Edwards Desserts ® pie and Pagoda ® Asian-style snacks. Visit www.RedBaron.com to learn more.

Contact: Lauren Fontaine, Carmichael Lynch Relate lauren.fontaine@clynch.com | 612.375.8524

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-baron-introduces-crispy-pizza-melts-and-cheesy-stuffed-crust-pizza-to-kick-off-octobers-national-pizza-month-301144111.html

SOURCE Red Baron