Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop Commemorate Canada's Veterans on Remembrance Day.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - November 11 th, 2021, marks Remembrance Day and the staff of Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop will join communities across Canada honouring our veterans—past and present.

Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop will remain closed until twelve o'clock on November 11 th, 2021 (where local bylaws permit), to honour the tireless efforts and sacrifices our veterans have made for our country.

" Canada's veterans play a vital role in communities across the country and around the world. The support of our local communities means everything to us at Red Apple Stores. On November 11 th, we encourage our staff to reflect upon the many who have fallen in service and to thank those who still work to protect our communities and our country," says Clinton Wolff, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

As a further means to honour the service of Canada's veterans, both chains will hold off on holiday marketing efforts until November 12 th, when Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop will return to regular shopping hours. Customers can view store hours on our website.

