Recycle Track Systems Welcomes Beth Birnbaum, Former Grubhub And Expedia Product Executive, To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycle Track Systems, Inc. (RTS), a leader in the waste and recycling management technology industry, announced today the appointment of Beth Birnbaum, former Senior Vice President of Product at GrubHub, to join its Board of Directors.

" Beth Birnbaum brings deep experience using technology to transform the consumer experience across a range of industries," said Gregory Lettieri, Co-Founder and CEO of RTS. "Beth has built and scaled services in ways that are very relevant to RTS and its current growth path, and we are excited to welcome her to the RTS team."

Birnbaum joins RTS with over 20 years of experience developing, launching and scaling successful consumer technology products. She currently sits on the boards of Wiley, Fandom, Ripl, Bridge Legal. She also serves as the chair of Forterra and on the board of trustees of Partners In Health. Previously, Birnbaum served as Chief Operating Officer of PlayFab, the backend service platform for gaming, through its acquisition by Microsoft. Prior to PlayFab, she served as Senior Vice President of Product at GrubHub, leading product management, user experience and design during GrubHub's growth from a $20MM revenue startup to a public company with over $350MM in revenues. Prior to GrubHub, Birnbaum served in a variety of roles at Expedia, most recently as Vice President of Product and Connectivity, where she was responsible for re-architecting Expedia's commercial and technical relationships with global distribution systems (GDSs).

"Waste and recycling management is a powerful tool for reducing our impact on landfills. RTS's service orientation and technology-enabled approach is transforming the industry," said Birnbaum. "I'm excited to join RTS in its mission to help corporations and consumers reduce the environmental impact of their waste."

Birnbaum joins the RTS board that also includes Lew Frankfort, former Coach Chairman, Shazi Visram, founder of Happy Family Organic Food Brands, and Bob Farrell, Executive Chairman of GlobalTranz.

RTS's proprietary technology provides clients real-time data to know where their waste is going while providing a high level of service and automation. Working with its recycling and reuse vendors, RTS diverts tons of valuable material from entering landfills so they can be remade into new materials. Over the last year, RTS has successfully expanded its position in the industry with 550% growth in its residential business and recently closed a $35 million Series C funding round led by Citi Bank's Impact Fund, designed to invest in companies that are addressing some of the biggest societal challenges. The company currently serves more than 150,000 residents and 2,000 businesses across the country. In 2021 alone, RTS tripled the number of municipalities served in New Jersey and plans to continue its municipality growth across the country.

With food waste being one of the biggest contributors to landfills, RTS has also recently entered the circular manufacturing industry with the acquisition of Ambrosia - a food waste recycling company. By taking the valuable byproduct of food waste - water - and turning it into a nontoxic and sustainable cleaning product, the company has paved the way for keeping material in a continuous cycle and making it profitable for the industry and the environment. The product, Veles, is available on RTS's consumer-focused platform, zerowaste.com.

Recycle Track Systems, Inc. is pioneering a better way to manage waste and recycling. RTS combines technology with high-touch service to make waste disposal easier, smarter, and more responsible. From on-demand removal to fully integrated waste management solutions, RTS helps companies and municipalities easily track and optimize their pickups. Using data insight, RTS empowers clients with visibility into their waste habits and tangible figures on their climate impact to improve their waste and recycling practices. RTS is a certified B-Corporation, reflecting its dedication and commitment to meeting stringent standards of environmental transparency and performance. For more information, visit rts.com . For more information on zero waste, visit zerowaste.com .

