Recurrent Ventures Acquires MEL Magazine From Dollar Shave Club

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Ventures has acquired MEL Magazine from Dollar Shave Club, Recurrent CEO Lance Johnson announced today.

Recurrent is a venture equity-backed digital media company that owns and operates well-known brands such as The Drive, Field & Stream, Popular Science, and Outdoor Life. MEL will serve as the marquee brand of Recurrent's new lifestyle division, which it plans to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

"MEL is a loved brand with a devoted audience and one of the most interesting sites on the internet. We can't wait to bring MEL back to those who have missed it, and introduce it to new readers who are looking for a unique and bold take on men's issues," says Johnson. "We're excited to welcome the MEL team to Recurrent, and feel confident that it is an ideal brand to build our new lifestyle division around."

Founded in 2015 by Dollar Shave Club, MEL has grown to be one of the most progressive and engaging voices in the media landscape. Josh Schollmeyer will remain MEL's Editor-in-Chief and will be rehiring the talented writers who helped shape MEL's voice, including Miles Klee, Zaron Burnett III, Magdalene Taylor, Eddie Kim, Tim Grierson, Alyson Lewis, Brian VanHooker, and more.

"DSC has been working closely with Josh throughout this process to ensure we found the best digital media partner to help MEL retain its unique voice and talented team. We are pleased that MEL has found its new home and are confident that Recurrent's approach to media will enable the brand to continue to flourish and grow," says a spokesperson for Dollar Shave Club.

MEL's website, newsletter, and social media feeds will be officially relaunched on Tuesday, August 3. North Equity LLC is an investor in Recurrent, with Allen & Overy LLC serving as legal counsel for Recurrent.

ABOUT MELSince 2015 MEL has been the definitive resource for the curiosities of the modern guy…and examining all of the issues and baggage that come with it. We're not all male, and we aren't entirely sure what "male" should mean anymore, but we do believe in thoroughly investigating and reporting the topics, stories, and individuals everyone should be thinking about or thinks about but doesn't always admit to. Through our articles, newsletters, or Twitter feed, we're here to help everyone unpack the complexities of everyday life with a fresh sensibility.

ABOUT RECURRENT VENTURESRecurrent is an innovative digital media company that empowers brands to grow, and connects consumers with media in a way that is enjoyable, sustainable, inspiring, and profitable--while maintaining editorial integrity. Its best-in-class brands like Popular Science, Domino, Outdoor Life, The Drive, Field & Stream, SAVEUR, and Task & Purpose, engage a combined audience of more than 45 million monthly unique visitors. Initially founded in 2018 with the acquisition of The Drive, the portfolio rapidly expanded under the ownership and backing of North Equity LLC to include more than 15 digital media brands across automotive, home, outdoors, specialty, and military verticals. Recurrent is headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York and San Francisco, and a virtual-first workforce across the United States.

