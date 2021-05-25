Recurate Announces Karin Dillie Vice President Of Partnerships

ARLINGTON, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurate, Inc. ( www.recurate.com ), a plug and play tool that lets brands offer an owned resale channel within a matter of weeks, today announced the hiring of luxury fashion executive Karin Dillie as Vice President of Partnerships. In this role, Karin will continue to expand Recurate's marquis brand partnerships with luxury, emerging, and mainstream labels nationwide. Today, Recuate works with leading brands such as Re/Done, La Ligne, Mara Hoffman, and Peak Design.

In 2020, the luxury fashion and resale veteran took over the growth of The Real Real's business-to-business strategy and oversaw $100 million in revenue.

"Any successful fashion brand today will need to have an owned resale channel or lose billions in market share," says Karin Dillie, Vice President of Partnerships at Recurate.

"Recurate represents 'the next big thing' in resale in a way that other marketplaces haven't been able to fully address. It brings the customer to the center of the circular economy by easily integrating the brand in the experience. Consumers trust the brands they buy from and that's never going to change. Buying a pre-loved handbag from the same brand's online store that you bought a new pair of boots from is going to be a billion dollar game changer for the fashion community."

"We're so thrilled to have Karin join our team at Recurate," says Adam Siegel, Co-founder and CEO at Recurate. "We couldn't have welcomed a more dynamic fashion executive, who brings tremendous brand expertise and a deep empathy for the resale consumer."

"Our ecommerce solution, which makes it easy for brands to capture their secondhand sales, is the leader in the industry," says Siegel. "We're so excited to reveal the use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence (AI) this year for ensuring product authenticity and more effective image recognition, image enhancement, and resale product marketing tools for brands. Karin's expertise, together with our resale solutions, will give brands access to the $5 trillion dollar circular economy and dramatically improve the resale experience in 2021 and beyond."

For more details on Recurate, visit www.recurate.com .

About Recurate

Founded in 2020, Recurate, Inc. is a leading circular economy technology company that offers brands an ecommerce solution to capture their secondhand sales. Recurate enables an integrated peer-to-peer marketplace on brands' ecommerce stores, allowing their customers to resell items they previously purchased from those brands. Recurate works with fashion, outdoor gear, electronics, and equipment brand companies. To learn more about Recurate, please visit: www.recurate.com .

