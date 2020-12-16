Recruitology Hits Milestone With 40th Virtual Career Fair

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitology, the leading recruitment platform for local businesses, continues to grow its virtual career event product line. Recruitology has partnered with media companies, colleges and agencies to produce high-quality virtual events connecting local job seekers and employers. Organizations that have conducted successful events include Merritt College, Plus Three, the Anchorage Daily News, Chicago Tribune and Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

..Our first experience going virtual... we are very happy with the results. Most importantly, our recruiters are too.

A recent virtual career fair, in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, gathered over 1,000 job seekers and 40 employers in a safe and interactive environment. Classified Advertising Manager Denise Ching had this to say: "This was our first experience going virtual with our Career Expo, and we are very happy with the results. Most importantly, our recruiters are very happy too."

Recruitology's virtual career event platform stands apart thanks to its use of artificial intelligence and matching technology to connect employers with relevant candidates waiting to chat during the event. "We created our virtual career platform after looking at the market and determining that our partners needed a solution that was powerful yet simple to use," said Michael Dawes, Head of Channel Partnerships for Recruitology. "Our platform combines AI matching with established features such as text and video chat, through an elegant white-labeled interface."

Recruitology also partnered with Oakland-based Merritt College to feature their cybersecurity students during a day-long recruiting matchup. "We wanted a platform that would allow students to meet directly with recruiters. We were going to use video conferencing, which would have been so messy to manage the students and the breakout rooms. This Virtual Career Fair Platform made it so much easier to allow recruiters to meet with our students," said Mary Nakahara, Merritt College Cybersecurity Program.

About RecruitologyRecruitiology is a cloud-based recruiting platform leveraging artificial intelligence to help employers hire the right talent quickly and efficiently. Recruitology's suite of products include programmatic job distribution and bidding to top job boards, job distribution to niche sites including diversity, entry-level, and veterans, candidate ranking and matching, and a virtual recruiting event platform for employers to interact with job seekers online. Through Recruitology, employers get a one-stop solution with access to best-of-breed technology and services.

