Recruiter.com Signs $8 Million In Revenue Potential With New Client Wins In The Healthcare Industry

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced eight new client wins in the healthcare industry, from which Recruiter.com could generate more than $8 million of revenue over the next 14 months.

A recent Recruiter Index ® report showed optimism in the healthcare sector, with 80 percent of surveyed recruiters expecting demand to increase in the vertical through the end of the year. As reported by Medical Economics on October 5, 2020, the U.S. added 53,000 healthcare jobs in September and 75,300 in August.

"Of the new jobs added to the Recruiter.com Job Market platform, approximately 34% are in healthcare," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "These represent great career opportunities for the 1.4 million healthcare workers who lost their jobs in April 2020, and many of these roles are essential front-line roles."

Filling these types of roles quickly with the right talent is a top priority for Recruiter.com. Recruiter.com added leading healthcare recruiting companies to its network to address increasing demand, including Reliant Health of Atlanta, GA, RNA Search of Orlando, Florida, MSS360 of Virginia, and Ignite Medical Staffing of Portland, Oregon, to assist in delivering to Recruiter.com's healthcare clients.

"As a recruiter placing candidates in medical staffing roles, we feel an incredible sense of urgency in the COVID-19 economy," said Joy Bunde, CEO of Ignite Staffing. "Working closely with Recruiter.com allows me to leverage my network of experienced and talented medical personnel and get them placed in roles across the country to serve their local communities."

With more than 27,000 small and independent recruiters in the Recuiter.com network, actively engaging these recruiters in healthcare opportunities is essential. "We run weekly Zoom calls for our virtual healthcare team, which continues to grow each week," said Linda Lutton, Vice President of Operations and Delivery for Recruiter.com.

Many of our customers realize that finding talent often requires looking for additional resources and support. Recruiter.com recently signed with a sizable medical staffing company. "Though our client has a team of in-house recruiters, they are relying on Recruiter.com to address the immediate jobs they are trying to staff," said Rick Roberts, President of Recruiting Solutions for Recruiter.com. "The flexibility we provide to expand in-house recruiting services on an as-needed basis is one of the many parts of our differentiated model."

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. Recruiter.com empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.re cruiter.com .For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html .

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:Recruiter.com Group, Inc.Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.Phone: (407) 491-4498dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated demand for healthcare-related roles, forecasted revenue for nursing and healthcare, expected improvement of the job requirement loads, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index as compared with the job market, and the future demand for talent. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and commercial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.