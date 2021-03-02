Recro To Present At H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference

MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro"; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that its chief executive officer, David Enloe, will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science Conference. The conference, which will take place March 9-10, 2021, is being conducted with a virtual format.

Details for the corporate presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Science ConferenceDetails: Recro management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings Conference dates: March 9-10, 2021Format: Virtual conference

About RecroRecro (NASD: REPH) is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities from early feasibility to commercial manufacturing. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a leading CDMO providing oral solid dosage form development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified release oral solid dosage forms, Recro has the expertise to deliver on our clients' pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 120,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia.

For more information about Recro's CDMO solutions, visit recrocdmo.com.

