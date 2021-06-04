Recovery Unplugged Is Now In-Network With Humana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is pleased and excited to announce that we have added health insurance leader Humana to our roster of in-network insurance partnerships at all our locations.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers is pleased and excited to announce that we have added health insurance leader Humana to our roster of in-network insurance partnerships at all our locations. Humana represents the latest in a wide array major and mid-level health insurance entities, along with Cigna, Aetna, BCBS of Texas, Magellan and Bright Health Services and more, to partner with Recovery Unplugged as we endeavor to expand access to lifesaving addiction treatment to the millions who need it.

The agreement took effect June 1, 2021, and allows Humana's millions of members and their families to access treatment at all Recovery Unplugged facilities, including our locations in Fort Lauderdale, FL; Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX; Nashville, TN; and Northern Virginia, under the pre-negotiated rates outlines in the in-network partnership.

It has been established to make addiction care and behavioral health treatment more affordable and accessible to Humana's members who need it.

Across the United States, overdose death rates are rising, eclipsing 81,000 in the year 2020. In the meantime, only a fraction of those who need treatment actually get it or are able to access it. Recovery Unplugged continues to expand our in-network resources to help more and more Americans and their families heal from addiction through quality treatment.

About Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at four times the national average.

