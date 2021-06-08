Recovery Centers Of America Launches Collaborative Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program For First Responders In New Jersey

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, first responders and military personnel in New Jersey that struggle with substance use disorders will have their own treatment unit at Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay (RCA) thanks to a dedicated collaborative team of state organizations and RCA. Sheriffs from Middlesex, Atlantic, and other New Jersey counties, New Jersey state troopers, representatives from the Police Benevolence Fund, South Amboy law enforcement, firefighters and other New Jersey first responders have teamed up with Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay, an evidence-based treatment center in South Amboy, New Jersey, to support and assist the launch of an addiction treatment program created specifically to address the needs of the state's first responders and military service members.

RCA's "RESCU" Program at Raritan Bay Is Supported by a Diverse Board of First Responders from Across the State

The "RESCU Program" launched this week at RCA. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in alcohol and drug usage nationwide and has been extremely challenging for our first responders, who we have heavily leaned on during this time. The RESCU Program will provide a specialized therapy curriculum, counselors, and residential beds within a completely separate unit at RCA at Raritan Bay to help first responders, correctional officers, and military service members, both active and retired, to overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Patients admitted to RESCU will be part of an intimate RCA community of fellow military service personnel and first responders who are experiencing similar challenges due to the nature of their work. Treatment includes private group therapy sessions, peer support groups, specific programming for first responder families, and individualized treatment led by a specially trained clinical team. The RESCU unit which RCA refers to as a "neighborhood," includes a separate lounge, separate group rooms, separate bedrooms, meals, as well as a clinical schedule that maintains physical separation from non-first responder patients.

Support and encouragement from within the field to seek treatment is important. That is why the RCA RESCU Advisory Board was created utilizing the expertise of leaders in New Jersey's first responder community. The Advisory Board includes representatives from diverse first responder organizations within the state.

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said he was honored to be invited to join the RESCU First Responder Advisory Board. "RCA's leadership has been very receptive to the board's opinions and ideas for the RESCU program. For first responders, it is not easy to seek help and find a comfortable setting where they can be surrounded by professionals that understand their careers, stresses, and mind sets. Resources dedicated to them specifically has not been the norm in terms of programs for recovery from addiction. RCA has a true holistic program to address the specific needs of our first responders. A healthy first responder correlates directly to safer communities," said Sheriff Scheffler.

"This is a giant step forward in the treatment of our first responder, law enforcement, and military service community in the state," said David Dorschu, CEO of RCA at Raritan Bay. "The RESCU Advisory Board's support for the program is essential and will include supporting critically needed infrastructure such as the implementation of Cop2Cop, a 24-Hour Hotline available to law enforcement and their families. Plans are also in development for mobile crisis teams and first responder-specific intervention services for the entire state."

Firefighter from Cumberland County, Robert C. Curry, is an Advisory Board member. "As an active-duty firefighter and EMT for over 30 years, and with 20 years of experience in law enforcement, I am proud to sit on the First Responders Advisory Board for the RESCU Program at RCA Raritan Bay. Our board brings together both the unique perspective of first responders and the first-hand experience of these critical public servants. This ensures that the needs of this valued group of men and women are addressed during treatment, to help ensure the success of long-lasting recovery."

RCA will also offer first responder-specific AA and NA meetings and special targeted family programming for RESCU patients and families called "Badges to Recovery."

About Recovery Centers of America Recovery Centers of America (1-800-Recovery) is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and provides evidence-based addiction care at 10 inpatient centers, 8 outpatient facilities, and 5 opioid treatment programs spanning Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois and Indiana. RCA at Raritan Bay is located at 901 Ernston Road, South Amboy, NJ 08879. RCA substance use disorder treatment facilities were recently named as 2020 best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by a leading national statistics firm and media outlet. RCA has also pioneered a successful comprehensive telehealth addiction treatment program to expand services to patients.

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For media interviews, please contact tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recovery-centers-of-america-launches-collaborative-substance-use-disorder-treatment-program-for-first-responders-in-new-jersey-301307380.html

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America