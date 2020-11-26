Recording Artist Dr. Alexander Nicolas Known As "Dr. Suave" In Concert For The Holidays 2020 And The Spring 2021

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AR RECORDS -- Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as "Dr. Suave" in the music world announced the online ZOOM MEETING music tour concert series for the Holidays on November 1, 2020 at one of his radio and tv show program "In The Mix" which is host by Nicolas on AR Records Tv Network which is a small Christian Tv Network ( www.arrecordstvnetwork.com ) . The online Zoom Music tour is due to include SEVERAL concerts at the Tv studios of AR Records Tv Network which is the performing venue location ( www.arrecordstvnetwork.com ). Three of the Zoom Music concerts will be centered on the Holidays and the other two concerts will center on Nicolas new release "Let's Go" . Nicolas with 9 instrumental musical productions which can be found on Itunes and WHICH WAS PART OF THE GRAMMY ENTRY LIST IN 2016 "THE RETURN" . Nicolas music is worldwide distributed and is bringing a positive vibe during this Holidays season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families will be able to enjoy a one-hour Holiday music concert from the comfort of their home. The opening or starting date is Friday December 4, 2020 from 7-8pm followed by future dates listed on ( www.drsuave1.com ). Nicolas will be performing tunes from his December 5, 2019, he released "Merry Christmas-Feliz Navidad" . Subsequently, Nicolas will also be performing a few tunes from his new production "LET'S GO". In his "LET'S GO" Nicolas introduces two new artists. Singer Yasmine Nicolas who is known as "Yasmine" in the music world. She is 17 years old. She wrote and composed the song "Look At Me" .

Another feature artist is rapper, writer, and music composer Ismael Nicolas who's known as "Ish" with the song "Heart breaker vs. Love" . "Ish", is 19 years old. "Ish" also released "Hope" which features Yasmine & Alex.

There's no better time during the Holidays than concert gift tickets to a friend or love one to see one of your favorite bands or artists perform live. With the holiday season approaching, it's also a good time to start thinking about what you want to ask your friends and family for this year. Tickets are currently on sale, THE ZOOM REGISTRATION IS ONLY OPEN TO 100 PEOPLE PER CONCERT.

For information contact:

AR Records PR

Info.arrecords@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recording-artist-dr-alexander-nicolas-known-as-dr-suave-in-concert-for-the-holidays-2020-and-the-spring-2021-301180856.html

SOURCE AR Records TV Networks