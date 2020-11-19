Recorded Future Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies In North America On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest security intelligence provider, today announced it ranked 269 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. Recorded Future's revenue grew 410 percent from 2016 to 2019.

Recorded Future's significant revenue growth is attributed to the continuing increasing demand for security intelligence across all business areas. The company's Security Intelligence Platform is used by hundreds of organizations around the globe to make intelligence-based security decisions every day. In 2020, the company further optimized its platform to offer modular solutions to amplify the effectiveness of security programs. A testament to the company's vision of expanding its intelligence to security teams across the enterprise, Recorded Future has seen success in helping global organizations disrupt adversaries at scale.

"2020 is Recorded Future's strongest year to date. We expanded our offering to include intelligence that is optimized for all security roles across the enterprise and surpassed $100M ARR earlier this year. We also multiplied the breadth of the data encompassed in our Security Intelligence Graph, which benefits all of our clients. We're delighted by this recognition from Deloitte and I'm confident our strong growth trajectory will continue in years to come." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

