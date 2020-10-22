Recorded Future Named Overall Threat Detection Solution Of The Year By CyberSecurity Breakthrough

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest global security intelligence provider, today announced that its Express browser extension was named the Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a...

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest global security intelligence provider, today announced that its Express browser extension was named the Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization. Recorded Future Express is a free browser plugin that delivers much of the same elite intelligence used by the world's largest governments and many of the Fortune 1000. With Express, all security and IR professionals can access real-time, contextualized intelligence on any IP, domain, vulnerability, or file hash right in the web browser. It is part of the company's portfolio of security intelligence solutions that enable collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs.

"Recorded Future Express was created as part of our broader effort to democratize security intelligence through easy-to-understand solutions that can be implemented at the beginning of a user's security journey. The digestible format for providing intelligence, coupled with clear, actionable context based on risk level, makes this an ideal solution for any user, from novice to expert. We're honored to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for our work to support the cybersecurity community." — Stuart Solomon, Chief Operating Officer, Recorded Future

Evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, Recorded Future Express was selected because it is the most innovative and technologically advanced product in this category, exemplifying the best in cybersecurity technology solutions across the globe.

This is one of numerous awards received by Recorded Future in 2020. Other recognitions include the SC Awards Europe 2020 (Best Threat Intelligence Technology), the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards (Bronze winner for Best Cybersecurity Company; Silver winner for Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response), and the 2020 Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards (Market Leader - Threat Intelligence).

CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market. The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories. The full list of CyberSecurity Breakthrough 2020 winners can be found here: https://cybersecuritybreakthrough.com/2020-winners/ .

Download Recorded Future Express for free at recordedfuture.com/express.

Request a demo of the Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform at recordedfuture.com/demo.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third party risk, the Recorded Future platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recorded-future-named-overall-threat-detection-solution-of-the-year-by-cybersecurity-breakthrough-301157673.html

SOURCE Recorded Future