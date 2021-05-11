Recorded Future Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher Ahlberg; Chief Financial Officer, Scott Almeida; Chief Strategy Officer, Marie Brattberg; and, Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Solomon, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference Presentation: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET Spokesperson: Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer) and Marie Brattberg (Chief Strategy Officer)

at (Chief Financial Officer) and (Chief Strategy Officer) J.P. Morgan's 49 th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference Presentation: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET Spokesperson: Dr. Christopher Ahlberg (CEO and Co-Founder), Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer), and Stuart Solomon (Chief Operating Officer)

at Dr. (CEO and Co-Founder), (Chief Financial Officer), and (Chief Operating Officer) Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Presentation: Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. ET Spokesperson: Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer) and Stuart Solomon (Chief Operating Officer)

Thursday, June 3, 2021 at (Chief Financial Officer) and (Chief Operating Officer) BofA Global Research Technology Conference 2021 Presentation: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET Spokesperson: Dr. Christopher Ahlberg (CEO and Co-Founder), Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer), and Marie Brattberg (Chief Strategy Officer)

at Dr. (CEO and Co-Founder), (Chief Financial Officer), and (Chief Strategy Officer) Stifel Investment Cross Sector Insight Conference Presentation: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET Spokesperson: Scott Almeida (Chief Financial Officer) and Stuart Solomon (Chief Operating Officer)

More information around other Recorded Future events and webinars is available on the company's website at https://www.recordedfuture.com/events/ .

