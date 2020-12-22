Record Retrieval Leader Compex Appoints Venkat Raman As Chief Operating Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, Inc., a leading national provider of record retrieval and insights services announced today that Venkat Raman has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Venkat brings more than 25 years of operational and management experience, most recently as President of MedAssist (Firstsource). During his tenure at MedAssist, Venkat built a high performing revenue cycle management team that delivered industry leading revenue and profitably growth, serving 700+ healthcare providers across the United States. Prior to MedAssist, Venkat held several senior executive roles at Firstsource, where he managed large-scale global operations across various industries, including Healthcare, Insurance and Publishing. Venkat holds a degree in Physics from AM Jain College in Chennai, India, and a Management Development Certificate from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India.

"Venkat brings an impressive track record driving operational excellence initiatives that create substantial impact," said Paul Boroditsch, Compex's Chief Executive Officer. "As we drive an ambitious growth agenda, execution will be critical to our success. Venkat has demonstrated his aptitude in building and leading teams that deliver on business transformation goals. We look forward Venkat's contributions to our senior leadership team."

"I am excited to join such a talented team for next stage of Compex's growth," Venkat said. "Building on nearly five decades of experience, we have an incredibly strong foundation to stand on as we work to advance the company—and the industry—to the next level."

About Compex

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers.

For more information visit www.compexlegal.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/compex-legal-services

Lauren Brown Executive Director of Marketing & PartnershipsCompex Legal Services, Inc.325 Maple Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503 Lauren.brown@compexlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-retrieval-leader-compex-appoints-venkat-raman-as-chief-operating-officer-301197541.html

SOURCE Compex Legal Services