Record-Breaking Home Sales Continue For Local Home Builder, Boise, ID

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBH Homes has continuously hit record numbers in 2020 and is excited to ring in the new year with record-breaking home sales since 2005.

Traditionally, winter marks real estate's slow season but for the past 5 years, CBH has been defying the norms and continues to have increased traffic and sales from November to December as they kick off their 5th Annual CBH Festival of Homes, leading them to an all-time high sales year.

As resale inventory drops and buyers continuously battle, CBH is there to offer solutions. As a new home builder with over 200+ move-in ready homes, CBH has more options and easier ways to buy than ever before.

"These are exciting times and we're here going full throttle to provide the Treasure Valley with more inventory and move-in ready homes," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes. "Our team is growing, building, and working harder than ever to provide affordable, quality housing to the valley."

This marks the fifth year for the CBH Festival of Homes, where the community can tour 8 fully furnished model homes, enter to win holiday trees and Ring Doorbells along with taking advantage of CBH's Festival of Homes promotion. Now thru December 31st, CBH is offering up to $15,000 in extras towards closing costs, rate-buydowns, fencing, landscaping, and more when buyers purchase a new CBH home. See all the details on the CBH Festival of Homes here .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 27 years, and for 17 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #38 in the nation and proudly working with over 21,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

