Record-Breaking $10,000,000 Donation Made During Give Miami Day Benefits The Center For Jewish Life

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Jewish Life is the beneficiary of the largest donation to any nonprofit in the history of The Miami Foundation's Give Miami Day campaign, with an anonymous gift of $10,000,000.

The Center will be a gathering place for the entire Central Miami community, with spiritual, educational, and recreational facilities encompassing a full city block at 2625 SW Third Avenue, where Beth David Congregation currently is located. Beth David rabbi and Center visionary Julie Jacobs enthused, "Thanks to this donation, we will fulfill our dream to build an inclusive space that will be a magnet for the community."

Designed by the internationally-acclaimed architectural firm Arquitectonica, The Center will house a new sanctuary space and cutting-edge classrooms for the renowned Gordon School and award-winning Tikvah Center. It also will be a hub for everyone living and working in Central Miami, with adaptable spaces that can accommodate everything from a concert to a coffee klatch and a sports facility with a full-court gymnasium, fitness center, swimming pool and splash pad, and athletic fields for soccer and lacrosse.

"We are incredibly humbled and grateful to receive this monumental donation, which validates our desire to have a much-needed community center for all to enjoy," said Karen Coppa, chair of The Center's capital campaign, Building it Together. The campaign's goal is to raise $70 million, which will include a $10 million endowment to ensure that this community complex will be a vital part of Central Miami for generations to come.

In September, the City of Miami's Urban Development Review Board unanimously approved the Center's plans. Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2023, with an estimated completion date of 2025.

For more information about The Center for Jewish Life and the Building it Together campaign please visit www.buildingittogether.org .

