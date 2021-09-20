Reconnect And Rediscover: Four Seasons Invites Couples On An Urban Getaway Filled With Memorable Experiences To Enjoy Together

Four Seasons hotels throughout the Americas offer unique opportunities to wine and dine, relax and recharge, and explore and experience urban life in new ways

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality brand Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continues to welcome back travellers and local guests safely with a host of new experiences around the world, including the new ways to Reconnect and Rediscover through experiences designed with couples in mind. With dozens of new opportunities to explore or even just discover something new closer to home, Four Seasons city hotels throughout the Americas are offering unique experiences, curated itineraries, special access and best-in-class accommodations for the ultimate urban getaway.

"As we continue to welcome our guests back, couples in particular are looking for something new that sparks the imagination, offers opportunities to connect and make memories together," says Antoine Chahwan, President, Hotel Operations - Americas East. "Our concierge teams are so often asked what's new, where can we truly experience local culture, what can we do here that we can't do anywhere else? We offer a myriad of ideas for the perfect don't-have-to-think-about-it vacation, or as a starting point to creating your own bespoke getaway."

While many of these offers and experiences have a definite romantic side, many can be equally enjoyed by friends reconnecting after too long apart, or perhaps a parent and child wishing to experience a city together.

"Even if you've visited a place many times, even if it's the city you call home, there's always something new," adds Vince Parrotta, President, Hotel Operations - Americas West. "Four Seasons offers the best of each destination - along with many hidden gems - while also providing an urban oasis for those who'd love nothing more than to relax in the spa, or hide away in their room together for the weekend."

A key part of the guest experience is the award-winning Four Seasons App and Chat, offering the option of contactless service and real-time access to Four Seasons services in 100+ languages, all in the palm of one's hand.

All Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world continue to implement the brand's Lead With Care program in ongoing consultation with leading experts, putting the health and safety of Four Seasons guests and employees first.

Here, in a selection of highlights from the Reconnect and Rediscover experiences, Four Seasons hotels in cities in North and South America are the focus. Travellers are also invited to explore what's new throughout the entire Four Seasons global portfolio of hotels and resorts here.

Dining and Entertainment

Beverly Wilshire , A Four Seasons Hotel is welcoming guests for Romance on Rodeo, a two-night stay that includes personal shopping experiences, dinner at Michelin-starred CUT and a 60-minute couples massage.

is welcoming guests for Romance on Rodeo, a two-night stay that includes personal shopping experiences, dinner at Michelin-starred CUT and a 60-minute couples massage. Four Seasons Hotel Bogota Casa Medina has three Reconnect and Rediscover experiences on offer including a visit to a coffee plantation where guests will create their own custom blend; a fashion-forward visit to the VERDI designer showroom; and a private styling session with one of Colombia's best emerging designers.

has three Reconnect and Rediscover experiences on offer including a visit to a coffee plantation where guests will create their own custom blend; a fashion-forward visit to the VERDI designer showroom; and a private styling session with one of best emerging designers. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago blends the Hotel's art and culinary craftsmanship with a new Framing of Flavor experience that includes a guided tour by the Hotel's in-house art curator, a five-course tasting menu and a private craft mixology class.

blends the Hotel's art and culinary craftsmanship with a new Framing of Flavor experience that includes a guided tour by the Hotel's in-house art curator, a five-course tasting menu and a private craft mixology class. Four Seasons Hotel Denver invites guests for A Night at the Opera during which they'll enjoy a complimentary mid-performance Champagne toast at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, access to the famed Chambers Grant Salon and dinner at the Hotel's EDGE Restaurant & Bar.

invites guests for A Night at the Opera during which they'll enjoy a complimentary mid-performance Champagne toast at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, access to the famed Chambers Grant Salon and dinner at the Hotel's EDGE Restaurant & Bar. Four Seasons Hotel Houston has created the Taste of Houston offering complete with an in-room bourbon flight experience created by a certified Bourbon Steward.

has created the Taste of Houston offering complete with an in-room bourbon flight experience created by a certified Bourbon Steward. Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas shakes things up with the Shaken and Stirred experience that includes an interactive cocktail making lesson that takes guests on a sensory journey through the world of mixology. Couples will also take home tips to mix up cocktails for their next date-night-in.

shakes things up with the Shaken and Stirred experience that includes an interactive cocktail making lesson that takes guests on a sensory journey through the world of mixology. Couples will also take home tips to mix up cocktails for their next date-night-in. Four Seasons Hotel Miami has created the Brickell & Bubbles offer complete with two nights in the Presidential Suite, a daily poolside cabana and a poolside cabana dinner prepared by Chef Aaron Brooks .

has created the Brickell & Bubbles offer complete with two nights in the Presidential Suite, a daily poolside cabana and a poolside cabana dinner prepared by Chef . Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is offering Le Grand Amour , an over-the-top romantic escape with options including a hand-selected wardrobe from the attached Holt Renfrew Ogilvy; a dinner hosted in the Private Residences Penthouse; and a custom art piece commissioned through the LNDMRK artists' agency.

is offering , an over-the-top romantic escape with options including a hand-selected wardrobe from the attached Holt Renfrew Ogilvy; a dinner hosted in the Private Residences Penthouse; and a custom art piece commissioned through the LNDMRK artists' agency. Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto is offering an easy getaway for city dwellers with overnight accommodations, breakfast for two and complimentary valet parking.

Relaxation and Wellness

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta has created the Skyline Retreat, a two-night stay complete with a private experience in the coveted 50th floor Penthouse Suite. Couples will enjoy an 80-minute massage and aromatherapy session en-suite followed by a custom four-course menu while overlooking the Atlanta skyline.

has created the Skyline Retreat, a two-night stay complete with a private experience in the coveted 50th floor Penthouse Suite. Couples will enjoy an 80-minute massage and aromatherapy session en-suite followed by a custom four-course menu while overlooking the skyline. Four Seasons Hotel Austin has three Reconnect and Rediscover experiences including a romantic ride in a vintage fiberglass boat complete with a chef-prepared picnic; an on-demand Margarita cart available at the push of an in-room button; and an after-hours spa experience where the Margarita cart also makes an appearance.

has three Reconnect and Rediscover experiences including a romantic ride in a vintage fiberglass boat complete with a chef-prepared picnic; an on-demand Margarita cart available at the push of an in-room button; and an after-hours spa experience where the Margarita cart also makes an appearance. Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is tapping into all five senses with an overnight offer including indulgent spa treatments, sweeping city views, savoury daily breakfast, fresh flowers arrangements by Jeff Leatham and a playlist curated by Bellosound.

is tapping into all five senses with an overnight offer including indulgent spa treatments, sweeping city views, savoury daily breakfast, fresh flowers arrangements by Jeff Leatham and a playlist curated by Bellosound. Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is inviting guests for a night at the spa, opening up the hotel's 57th floor wellness destination for an after-hours couples massage followed by a soak in the heated infinity edge pool. One-dozen long-stemmed roses selected by the Jeff Leatham team and two personalised robes top off the experience.

is inviting guests for a night at the spa, opening up the hotel's 57th floor wellness destination for an after-hours couples massage followed by a soak in the heated infinity edge pool. One-dozen long-stemmed roses selected by the Jeff Leatham team and two personalised robes top off the experience. Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is offering a two-night Spa Retreat with after-hours spa treatments and a candle-lit dinner created by James Beard -award winning Chef Gerard Craft .

is offering a two-night Spa Retreat with after-hours spa treatments and a candle-lit dinner created by -award winning Chef . Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida is inviting guests to reconnect amid coconut palms with the ultimate getaway, including an immersive spa experience and world-class culinary offerings from this legendary resort.

is inviting guests to reconnect amid coconut palms with the ultimate getaway, including an immersive spa experience and world-class culinary offerings from this legendary resort. Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village focuses on wellbeing with the Wellpower Retreat, a three-night program that focuses on the five pillars of wellness and helps couples recentre together.

Sightseeing and Adventure

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore is offering a two-hour morning or sunset cruise that brings guests past the historical sites of the Inner Harbor. Those looking to really dial up the romance can opt for the six-hour private sailing to Downtown Annapolis, the sailing capital of the United States .

is offering a two-hour morning or sunset cruise that brings guests past the historical sites of the Inner Harbor. Those looking to really dial up the romance can opt for the six-hour private sailing to Downtown Annapolis, the sailing capital of . Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires is offering a romantic two-night visit filled with Champagne toasts, daily breakfast and an evening on the private terrace overlooking the 9 th of July Avenue with a chef-prepared meal.

is offering a romantic two-night visit filled with Champagne toasts, daily breakfast and an evening on the private terrace overlooking the 9 th of July Avenue with a chef-prepared meal. Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City has three exciting experiences on offer including a private visit to the legendary floating gardens; a visit to a private agave distillery and tour of the owner's cellar; and a flight to remember with a hot air balloon ride followed by an al fresco brunch.

has three exciting experiences on offer including a private visit to the legendary floating gardens; a visit to a private agave distillery and tour of the owner's cellar; and a flight to remember with a hot air balloon ride followed by an al fresco brunch. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans , one of the newest hotels in the collection, has created the Streetcar Experience to Be Desired. The visit includes a ride on the historic St. Charles Streetcar with a local historian; a second line led by a brass band; a dinner complete with wine pairings; and a take-home selection of photos.

, one of the newest hotels in the collection, has created the Streetcar Experience to Be Desired. The visit includes a ride on the historic St. Charles Streetcar with a local historian; a second line led by a brass band; a dinner complete with wine pairings; and a take-home selection of photos. Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco has created the Majesty of Muir Woods, a two-night experience during which guests will take a classic car to the beautiful Muir Woods for a picnic created by the Hotel's culinary team.

has created the Majesty of Muir Woods, a two-night experience during which guests will take a classic car to the beautiful Muir Woods for a picnic created by the Hotel's culinary team. Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero is offering the Suite Drive experience, a two-night stay that includes complimentary use of a Maserati Levante for a full 24-hours. To fuel up for their day spent cruising the coastline, guests will also enjoy a brunch-style picnic basket from the Hotel's culinary team.

is offering the Suite Drive experience, a two-night stay that includes complimentary use of a Maserati Levante for a full 24-hours. To fuel up for their day spent cruising the coastline, guests will also enjoy a brunch-style picnic basket from the Hotel's culinary team. Four Seasons Hotel Seattle brings guests into the Space Needle before it opens to the public. To top off the experience, guests will have the opportunity to start the revolving glass floor for the day and take home a piece of special memorabilia.

brings guests into the Space Needle before it opens to the public. To top off the experience, guests will have the opportunity to start the revolving glass floor for the day and take home a piece of special memorabilia. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto shows guests that the Sky's The Limit with a private helicopter tour over the city followed by a night on the town in a chauffeured Maserati Quattroporte. Couples will also indulge in decadent spa treatments, night swimming and a six-course Chef's Table dinner.

shows guests that the Sky's The Limit with a private helicopter tour over the city followed by a night on the town in a chauffeured Maserati Quattroporte. Couples will also indulge in decadent spa treatments, night swimming and a six-course Chef's Table dinner. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC has created the Monuments by Moonlight Experience that shows off the capital city's romantic side with a chauffeured tour past its most iconic monuments followed by dinner for two at BOURBON STEAK.

Arts and Culture

Four Seasons Hotel Bogota invites couples to sample an array of activities including a private styling session with a premier Colombian designer; a private tour of the city's best open-air galleries and street art; and a night spent restaurant hopping around Bogota .

invites couples to sample an array of activities including a private styling session with a premier Colombian designer; a private tour of the city's best open-air galleries and street art; and a night spent restaurant hopping around . Four Seasons Hotel Boston has created the Emerald Escape, a dazzling two-night experience that comes complete with a private design consultation with New England artisan Judy Reilly and a JWReilly silver and gemstone piece valued at up to USD 4,000 .

has created the Emerald Escape, a dazzling two-night experience that comes complete with a private design consultation with New England artisan and a JWReilly silver and gemstone piece valued at up to . Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown shows guests that The Streets Are a Gallery with a three-hour walking tour of Lower Manhattan led by a professional photographer to lead the couple through capturing the city in its best light. Guests will take home their photos along with a signed print by their guide Joe Thomas .

shows guests that The Streets Are a Gallery with a three-hour walking tour of Lower Manhattan led by a professional photographer to lead the couple through capturing the city in its best light. Guests will take home their photos along with a signed print by their guide . Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston is offering a Boston Photography Tour available to guests of the recently opened Hotel. During a two-hour walking tour, a local photographer will help guests snap photos throughout Back Bay , South End and Fenway Park . Afterward, the professional photographer will edit the images and share back with the guests as a memento from their stay.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 121 hotels and resorts, and 46 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jordanna Gualtieri fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reconnect-and-rediscover-four-seasons-invites-couples-on-an-urban-getaway-filled-with-memorable-experiences-to-enjoy-together-301379771.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts