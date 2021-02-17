Reckitt Benckiser Standardizes On Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications To Advance Digital Excellence Globally

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that RB (Reckitt Benckiser), a leading provider of consumer hygiene, health, and nutrition products, is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to accelerate its global digital transformation.

"Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats allow us to strengthen our relationships with doctors and medical professionals by delivering the best customer experience across digital channels," said Nick Cheesman, senior vice president IT, for health, nutrition, eRB, and Greater China at RB. "We now have the commercial and technology foundations in place to enable digital engagement with healthcare and medical professionals which has been accelerated during the pandemic."

RB replaced multiple systems with Veeva CRM to standardize on a single application for digital content, engagement, and execution. Full visibility into healthcare professional (HCP) interactions gives field teams real-time insights to drive smarter, tailored engagement across digital channels.

Vault PromoMats combines digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review to improve global reuse of content and maintain compliance from creation through distribution in multiple channels. Seamless integration with Veeva CRM enables RB to deliver compliant, approved content at speed so reps can engage in relevant, timely interactions with HCPs.

"RB is leading the way on digital to better meet customers where they are with the information and products they need," said Rohan Poole, director of commercial strategy at Veeva. "RB's advanced digital engagement model enables them to drive greater field effectiveness and a personalized healthcare professional experience through digital channels."

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 42,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 950 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

