RECIPES FOR STAYING HEALTHY IN THE NEW YEAR FROM THE GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy holidays are made with friends, family and food, so what better way to celebrate than with healthy recipes everyone can enjoy? Not only will these tomato-based recipes be delicious, but they offer a wealth of health benefits. Tomatoes are naturally low in sugars and fats, but rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, minerals, fiber and antioxidants like lycopene, making them a concentrated burst of beneficial substances. Everyone wants to keep their immune system at its peak during this time, and tomatoes offer a whopping 20% of Vitamin C, one of the healthiest components due to its anti-infective properties.

Get a head start on the new year by adding tomatoes and recipes from The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe to your menu! https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes

Here's a few to get you started:

Mini Apple Pies with Brandy and Cherry Tomato Jam - A perfect dessert for New Year's Eve, give these mini apple pies a try, and enjoy rave reviews from this show-stopping dessert! https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/mini-apple-pies-with-brandy-and-cherry-tomato-jam/

- A perfect dessert for New Year's Eve, give these mini apple pies a try, and enjoy rave reviews from this show-stopping dessert! https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/mini-apple-pies-with-brandy-and-cherry-tomato-jam/ Bloody Mary - Perfect for New Year's morning, this Italian twist on a Bloody Mary will start things the year off with a kick. https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/bloody-massimo/

- Perfect for New Year's morning, this Italian twist on a Bloody Mary will start things the year off with a kick. https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/bloody-massimo/ Pasta and Lentils - Lentils are lucky to ring in the new year in Italy . This pasta and lentil dish will set you on the right path for healthy eating in 2022. https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/pasta-lentils/

Greatest Tomatoes from Europe is not a specific brand, rather, it is a campaign by ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Tomatoes Producers, co-financed by the European Commission - promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

@greatesttomatoesfromeurope #greatesttomatoesfromeuropeEnjoy - It's From Europe!

