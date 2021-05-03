The developers of The Ridge at Northlake, the new master-planned community located near downtown Northlake in Denton County, TX, are pleased to announce the opening of the community's first amenity complex.

Recently opened 4+ acre amenity complex at The Ridge at Northlake located near downtown Northlake, TX features pools, splash pad, unique fitness options, parks, and gathering areas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The focal point of the 4+ acre complex is a magnificent resort-style pool with relaxing lounge areas and a children's splash pad. Overlooking the pool area is the activity complex which includes fitness centers for both aerobics and traditional exercise, as well as a cross-training area call The Altitude Club. Outside there is a yoga lawn and a first of its kind in the area, challenging Ninja course offering even more fitness fun for the entire family. Younger family members will enjoy The Little Explores Club, a creative play area created to look like a mini town square complete with a supermarket, a veterinarian's office, a fire station and more. This area will allow children to have hours of fun and social play inside during the warm summer months. Along with the inside area, there is an outdoor playground for progressive activities in a natural playscape. The completed site features lush parks, quaint gathering areas, a fire pit, and an expansive event lawn which will be a top destination for future lifestyle gatherings, community events, and festivals.

"When we envisioned life at The Ridge, we wanted to push the notion of what an active neighborhood could mean for residents," said Phillip Thompson, vice president of land acquisition and development for Taylor Morrison Dallas and managing partner. "We created a place where residents could explore, thrive, laugh, and play together. We created something exceptional here and something unique for every individual, no matter their age. This facility allows us to offer a truly unique lifestyle not found anywhere else."

The amenity complex opened for residents on May 1 st. "We wanted our residents to be the first to see, explore and enjoy these amenities. This is exciting for everyone, just in time for Summer, and will be fun to see the community truly come into its own," continued Thompson.

Following the opening for residents, there will be a virtual opening for area Realtors on May 10. The official ribbon cutting will occur on May 12, with the ceremony and a facility tour broadcast live via The Ridge's social channels.

Future phases of the community will include additional amenities such as an adventure park with unique play structures that young children and teens will find entertaining and challenging. Plans also include a second amenity campus with an additional pool, outdoor game areas, and lawns for more intimate gatherings, plus other neighborhood parks and an extensive trail system and sidewalks throughout the community.

Upon completion, The Ridge at Northlake will consist of approximately 1,000 single-family homes. Homes will range in price from the $400s to $700s on lot sizes of 50', 60', and 70' and are offered by the area's best builders, including Coventry Homes, Highland Homes, Meritage Homes, and Taylor Morrison. Models from each builder are open by appointment only.

The Ridge at Northlake, situated in North Texas, is conveniently located between Fort Worth and Denton in Denton County, TX. It is part of the Town of Northlake and features Argyle Schools. The community's entrance is on the south side of Robson Ranch Road, just 1.5 miles west of Highway 35W. The Ridge at Northlake is only 30 miles from DFW Airport and 44 miles from Love Field. Within minutes of the community are multiple high-end retail shopping areas and major employment centers. For more information on The Ridge at Northlake, please visit: ridgenorthlaketx.com

