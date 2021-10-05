Recent survey on behalf of NextGen Healthcare reveals digital technology adoption boosts patient engagement. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to a new national poll of ambulatory healthcare decision-makers conducted by Xtelligent Healthcare Media and commissioned by NextGen Healthcare, 83% of survey respondents believe patient engagement solutions play a moderate to significant role...

According to a new national poll of ambulatory healthcare decision-makers conducted by Xtelligent Healthcare Media and commissioned by NextGen Healthcare, 83% of survey respondents believe patient engagement solutions play a moderate to significant role in patient outcomes and organizational financial success. Doctors have experienced widespread change over the past decade as advances in health information technology (HIT) have transformed the way care is delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this transformation. The rapid adoption of new technology has increased patient expectations that it can improve the access, availability and continuity of their care.

In total, 103 healthcare providers and administrators answered the online survey. These individuals included decision-makers such as CEOs, CIOs, COOs, directors of quality and medical directors from ambulatory organizations including behavioral health, primary care, urgent care and specialty care practices. All organizations had more than 11 providers, but most (65%) had over 26.

Results Highlight Three Key Trends:

HIT solutions enable patient access and financial success : According to respondents, two key capabilities: pre-visit or check-in workflows (76%) and telehealth (68%) are crucial. These two capabilities reduce the administrative burden on front-office staff, reduce the amount of time spent in office completing paperwork and—in the case of telehealth—reduce the number of missed appointments.

: According to respondents, two key capabilities: pre-visit or check-in workflows (76%) and telehealth (68%) are crucial. These two capabilities reduce the administrative burden on front-office staff, reduce the amount of time spent in office completing paperwork and—in the case of telehealth—reduce the number of missed appointments. Successful patient engagement solutions should be integrated into existing platforms: Patient engagement technologies should integrate with existing workflows and platforms in order to ease provider burden. Nearly all ambulatory care executives (95%) believe the success of patient engagement technologies hinges on provider adoption and that it is moderately or very important in a HIT solution.

Patient engagement technologies should integrate with existing workflows and platforms in order to ease provider burden. Nearly all ambulatory care executives (95%) believe the success of patient engagement technologies hinges on provider adoption and that it is moderately or very important in a HIT solution. Provider burden is eased through education and training: Over half (51%) of practices indicated they were increasing their education and training on the appropriate use of HIT solutions to ease the burden on providers.

"The results of this survey align with what we have seen over the past 18 months since the pandemic began - there has been a strong demand for patient-centric digital front doors like our Patient Experience Platform," said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. "Features including virtual visits and pre-check help improve patient access and satisfaction, as well as provider workflow. We had the vision for a digital front door in 2019 and made strategic acquisitions that enable us to provide a vastly improved patient/provider connection, well-timed to meet this growing market demand."

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by Xtelligent Healthcare Media on behalf of NextGen Healthcare from June 6 to July 23, 2021 among a pool of 103 top healthcare providers ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample; therefore, no estimate of a theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact NextGen Healthcare.

About Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Xtelligent Healthcare Media has a network of healthcare-specific sites, podcasts, virtual events and research that provide news and industry intelligence to over 1.5 million visitors per quarter who want to learn about best practices necessary to maintain clinical and operational success. Xtelligent is the largest B2B healthcare integrated marketing services, media and data company and currently works with hundreds of healthcare companies delivering marketing services, demand generation, data-driven ROI, custom content and thought leadership.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

