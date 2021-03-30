Receive Exclusive Invitation To The One And Only Integrated Security Exhibition In Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Registration for SECON 2021, planned to be held from 12-14 May 2021 in KINTEX Korea by Informa, is in full swing.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Registration for SECON 2021, planned to be held from 12-14 May 2021 in KINTEX Korea by Informa, is in full swing. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year's event will offer more value to the participating domestic & international exhibitors and buyers. Celebrating its 20 th anniversary, this year's SECON will be a hybrid one, in which attendees are free to participate in both the physical and online platforms.

Maximize the value of your business in the All-in-one Event

Due to travel restrictions, domestic & international exhibitors will be able to gain more exposure for their products and solutions through the digital features available prior to and after the event. On the other hand, visitors will be able to access and use the platforms without any time restrictions.

The Exhibitor Digital Showroom, which showcases products and profiles of all exhibitors, is the best route for finding the ideal product or solution. The next step would be the Online Matchmaking Service. Only those who have registered and agreed to take part in the Matchmaking servic e are granted access to the online platform. This advanced meeting platform allows the attendees to enter the system at any time, providing diverse opportunities of engaging attendees with the exhibitors and their products. Both attendees and exhibitors can request meetings, in which attendees can arrange meetings with exhibitors directly via the online platform exhibitor profile page. Once the connection has been made, the lines of communication and the 'chat' function with all the attendees you've had the chance of networking with, stay open. The Online Business Meeting Platform will be open during the physical event (12-14 May) until 21 st of May.

Register now and do not miss the chance of experiencing cutting edge security solutions of the new post-pandemic paradigm at SECON 2021 .

[SECON 2021 Online Registration link] https://onlinereg.informamarkets-info.com/login.aspx?Lang=en&EventID=2021SECON

[SECON 2021 Exhibitor Digital Showroom link] https://exhibitors.informamarkets-info.com/event/2021SEC

For more details on the event, visit www.seconexpo.com

