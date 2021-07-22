Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Anti-Viral Patent Granted In USA For RECCE® Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Australia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the United States (U.

SYDNEY, Australia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the United States (U.S.) Patent and Trademark Office has granted Patent Family 3 " Anti-Virus Agent and Method for Treatment Of Viral Infections ," furthering marketing and manufacturing monopolies to February 2037.

"Recce's intellectual property portfolio continues to grow in-line with our business strategy and the unprecedented global infectious disease crisis before us," said Chief Executive Officer, James Graham. "We are thrilled to see that our Anti-viral patent granted in the USA, the largest pharmaceutical market in the world; with yet further market-monopolies reinforcing the unique opportunities among a significant range of both bacterial and viral pathogens."

The granted claims relate to RECCE ® 327 (R327) and anti-viral formulation RECCE ® 529 (R529), most notably:

Composition/method of manufacture of RECCE ® anti-infectives

Use of R327 or R529 for the treatment of viruses having a lipid envelope or coat, examples being SARS-CoV-2 and Corona viruses, Influenza viruses, HIV, Hepatitis, Ross River and Herpes viruses

Administration of R327 or R529 by oral, injection, inhalation and transdermal dose applications

The U.S. is considered the largest and most influential pharmaceutical market in the world valued at USD $339.694 billion 1. The U.S. pharma industry has shouldered the responsibility of developing and manufacturing some of the world's most innovative and best-selling drugs.

This is the fourth of five patents in Family 3 to be granted to the Company following its recent patent grants in the biggest pharmaceutical markets in the world: China, Japan, Europe, with only Australia remaining.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce's anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE ® 327, RECCE ® 435, and RECCE ® 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE ® 327 as an intravenous therapy, is being developed for treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections including sepsis due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms. Recce's new antibiotic compound, RECCE ® 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE ® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act - labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE ® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce's anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE ® technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

