Recall Of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin Falls Short In Signatures

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The group gathering signatures to qualify a recall of controversial San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has come up short.

The deadline of Wednesday August 11 th saw the tally just 1,714 signatures shy of the required minimum number, obtained from registered San Francisco voters. They gathered 49,611 of 51,325 needed.

Recall Team chairman and organizer Richie Greenberg explains:

"We ran an exceptionally great effort. Public sentiment was incredibly supportive. We knew if our recall measure had qualified for the ballot, DA Chesa Boudin would be recalled in a landslide. Our exit polls and discussions with voters bolstered this sentiment."

Over the past several months, however, the pro-Chesa Boudin camp had been out in force attempting to counter the recall message. Boudin supporters and committees backing him had resorted to deceptive rhetoric and were fundraising on fear-mongering.

Greenberg continues: "Boudin, with obvious malintent, pretends our entire grass-roots and independent recall effort itself was somehow attributed to Trump, to republican money, to police officers' unions when such bizarre fabrications couldn't be further from the truth. He is panicking, his supporters are grasping at anything to deny the reality: that he continues to be one of the most detrimental, divisive, and destructive individuals to be at the helm of any office in City Hall and beyond. Chesa Boudin is paid nearly $400,000 of taxpayers money annually for a job he refuses to perform. His reputation is on the line- he's clearly showed fear of success of a recall against him. Yet his resorting to outright deception in his messaging is directly influencing his supporters; many felt emboldened to become verbally hostile towards our recall volunteers, in confrontations we recorded as evidence. Our office received countless defaced paper recall petitions sent in by mail, laced with profanity, racist and hate messages scrawled all over them. Childish, disrespectful, and vile. It's no wonder his policies are a disaster for San Francisco."

Greenberg will continue to undertake further polling and interviews with the public. A report as to the cause of the falling short of qualification is expected with the next 10 days. The recall committee is RecallChesaBoudin.org

