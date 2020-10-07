RebuildSoCal Partnership Launches New Podcast RebuildSoCal Zone

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RebuildSoCal Partnership (RSCP) has launched their first ever podcast beginning today.

RSCP will debut their podcast, "The RebuildSoCal Zone," today, October 7. The podcast will cover all things infrastructure and construction related.

"We felt it was time for a new look to reflect our growth," said RebuildSoCal Partnership Executive Director, John Hakel. "RebuildSoCal matches the Partnership motto which is 'Infrastructure is Essential.'"

"The RebuildSoCal Zone" will be available once a month at the outset. Each episode will be moderated by RebuildSoCal Partnership Executive Director, John Hakel.

One of the key components of this Podcast is to educate the public on the need for infrastructure and construction spending and to highlight projects within Southern California that will help improve their lives as we all gradually go back to work and begin hitting the roads again.

The RebuildSoCal Zone will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other platforms where podcasts are available.

The first ever guest for the podcast will be Dr. Chris Thornberg, founder of Beacon Economics. Future episodes will have additional interviews with leaders in construction and infrastructure.

ABOUT REBUILDSOCAL PARTNERSHIP -The RebuildSoCal Partnership (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California - RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including rail, water and ports, airports, roads and bridges.

To learn more about the RebuildSoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

