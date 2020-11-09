Rebuild SoCal Partnership Wins Two Silver Davey Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuild SoCal Partnership (RSCP) is the proud recipient of two prestigious Davey Awards for 2020. This year marks the 16th year that the awards have been handed out.

The Davey Awards are selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work and are scored on a ten-point scale by the judges. The goal of the Davey Awards is to honor small shops and organizations who would not normally get the acclaim of those organizations with larger budgets.

RSCP was recognized in the categories of Campaign Series - Public Service and Activism and Documentary for their docuseries on projects funded by SB1 The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The videos highlight projects which were made entirely possible by SB1 funds.

"What makes the Davey Award so significant is that that this was awarded for smaller agencies with smaller budgets," said RSCP Executive Director, John Hakel. "To be given this Award for our video docuseries by other communications professionals and the AIVA is a distinct honor."

Major companies participating in the judging for this prestigious award include: Conde Nast, GE, Microsoft, Monster.com and Yahoo!

ABOUT THE DAVEY AWARDS

The Davey Awards may be for smaller companies, but the judges have big reputations. The Davey is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

ABOUT REBUILDSOCAL PARTNERSHIP - Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California - RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding and to enhance the regions' workforce development while creating career construction jobs.

To learn more about Rebuild SoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

