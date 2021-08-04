Rebel R/C Is Changing The Radio-Controlled Game With A Full Line Of Meticulously Crafted, Off-Road-Focused Vehicles And Accessories That Are Designed To Bring Out The "Rebel Within"

Rebel R/C offers a comprehensive lineup of premium quality R/C products that are inspired by full-size off-road legends and built for the community of enthusiasts that enjoy this unique lifestyle.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing inspiration from full-size, trail-ready beasts; Rebel R/C is proud to offer a comprehensive lineup of off-road focused R/C products for the rebel within us all. This unique new vision has been crafted by off-road and R/C industry icons Jeff Johns, Bond Gilmer, and George Kane - a team who've built a reputation for creating some of the most capable full-size and scaled R/C rigs in the world.

Jeff Johns is a pioneer in the world of R/C Crawling, Scale Trail, and Rock Racing. Throughout his 22-year career he's been the captain of skilled teams that have brought some of the most iconic R/C vehicles to market.

Bond Gilmer is an off-roading legend, who also happens to be a serious R/C enthusiast. As the founder of Rebel Off-Road, he's built a name for himself as not only a builder, but also as a professional driver and expert overlander.

George Kane has competed in a staggering variety of Ultra 4 Racing competitions and brings a vast library of off-road experience to the table.

Our unique experience allows us to offer a line of vehicles, bodies, parts, and accessories that are not only inspired by some of the most legendary off-road vehicles ever created but perform as well as they look.

From Ready to Run Kits (RTR) that come fully equipped and ready to hit the trail to Builder Kits (KITS) that allow enthusiasts of all kinds the opportunity to build a rig that perfectly suits their own unique passion; our high-performance products are designed for the discerning enthusiast.

One of the best things about building a full-size off-road rig is the ability to customize and upgrade the build over time, and we wanted to bring that experience to the world of radio-controlled vehicles. To make the dream a reality, Rebel R/C offers a staggering selection of parts, and accessories that will not only make your build look incredible but can upgrade the performance out on the trail as well.

It's time to get out there and enjoy the outdoors in a completely new way; cut your own path through life and enjoy this amazing ride. It's time to embrace the Rebel within.

