Rebecca Losli, MOAW Director of Engineering (Photo: Business Wire)

Missouri American Water is proud to announce the hiring of Rebecca Losli as its Director of Engineering. She will be responsible for the overall performance of the Engineering Department, including planning, design, and construction activities as well as implementation of the capital budget.

"We are thrilled to have Rebecca join the Missouri American Water family," said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. "Rebecca brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in utility operations, planning and design to the table."

Most recently, Losli served as the Program Manager for Program Planning for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, where she led Smart Utility initiatives. She also founded Losli Engineering, LLC and worked for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company as the Water Regional Global Practice Leader.

Losli recently commented: "I look forward to leading the engineering team to support our commitment to providing safe, reliable water and wastewater services to our customers across the state of Missouri. My passion is implementing technology to improve efficiency. Through regionalization and strong operational performance, I believe Missouri American Water will provide world class drinking water supply and wastewater treatment that supports Missouri's economic growth. I am proud to be a leader in this organization."

In addition to her professional roles, Losli is the St. Louis Chapter President for the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Chair for the Missouri Water Environment Association, and the Intelligent Water Technology National Committee Co-Chair for the Water Environment Federation. She also serves on the Advisory Board for the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University.

Losli earned a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Washington University, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics from Samford University.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

