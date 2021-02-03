Rebag Launches Clair AI, The World's First Image Recognition Technology For Luxury Resale

The software will be an extension of Clair, the company's proprietary pricing tool, and allow consumers to reveal the value of their luxury handbags instantly

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the luxury resale authority, launches Clair AI, a revolutionary image recognition technology that can identify and price luxury handbags within seconds. An extension of Clair, the company's groundbreaking pricing tool that launched in October 2019, Clair AI recognizes and instantly delivers the resale value of handbags across more than 50 brands and 15,000 Clair Codes. The software is powered by machine-learning and backed by six years of data and millions of image references collected by Rebag.

Clair AI is the latest addition to the Clair by Rebag technology suite and is designed to bring transparency, convenience, and simplicity to the resale process. Clair, a powerful, proprietary software, is short for Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale and is equipped with a universal taxonomy and condition grades that act as a standard pricing reference for resellers worldwide. Clair serves luxury resale in a similar manner to how Kelley Blue Book serves the auto industry.

Users can download the Rebag app on their iOS or Android device for an optimal experience, or visit Rebag.com. After scanning a handbag on a neutral background via a phone camera, Clair AI will instantly identify the bag's brand, model and style, and generate the price Rebag is willing to pay for that item today. Clair AI eliminates the guesswork and hesitation that often comes with re-selling an item or making a luxury purchase.

"Clair AI will transform the luxury resale industry forever," says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "From now on, anyone can scan and access the resale value of a handbag instantly, without any prior industry knowledge. With Clair AI, we are building on our promise of always providing total transparency and simplicity for resellers. Ultimately, we believe that accessible resale data points will redefine behaviors and move the luxury industry from a consumption mindset towards an investment one."

Clair AI allows users to scan bags that are available in person, in their own closet, from a friend at a party, or even while eyeing a handbag in a store. However, the software can also recognize virtual representations of a handbag, in particular any screen that features the items. For instance, users can scan another device that is browsing a luxury shopping or resale destination, a social media account that features handbags, a television screen with their favorite show, or even a page or advertisement of a printed magazine. This means consumers do not need to own the bag to discover its resale value and can use the tool for items they are simply interested in.

After receiving their price quote, consumers can then accept Rebag's offer, generate a free shipping label, and send their item out in the mail. As per the Rebag process, sellers will be paid within 2-3 business days upon receipt of the items. There is also the option to receive instant payment in-person by dropping off the products at any of Rebag's seven store locations across NYC, Miami, and LA. Currently, the tool can recognize over 15,000 existing references and identify these with 91% accuracy.

Clair AI makes up to five predictions for the handbag ranked by highest likelihood, and the user can then select the one that matches their bag. The software is powered by machine-learning and is continuously improving over time. While Rebag purchases many categories including watches, jewelry, and accessories, Clair AI is currently available only for handbags. Users can always use Search and Image Submission options via the Clair suite for all categories. For professional resellers and platforms around the world, Clair AI is also available on-demand for third-party applications and can integrate with external systems at scale.

Receiving an appraisal from Clair AI is free and does not lock consumers in to buy or sell through Rebag. Once customers have seen the future of their handbag, they can decide to hold onto the investment for posterity, sell/trade it in through Rebag, or even buy more of them - the options are endless.

Clair AI debuts on the Rebag iOS and Android Apps, as well as Rebag.com on mobile and desktop, beginning February 3. For more information on Clair by Rebag, visit rebag.com/clair.

