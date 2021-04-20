Rebag Introduces The Style Assembly

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for buying and selling luxury, debuts the Rebag Style Assembly, a new program highlighting a collective of industry leaders and experts whose distinct perspectives and eye for style will inspire customers to make informed shopping decisions.

The Rebag Style Assembly launches with a lineup of notable tastemakers including:

Nicky Hilton , Designer and Entrepreneur

, Designer and Entrepreneur Laura Brown , Editor in Chief of InStyle

, Editor in Chief of InStyle Danielle Prescod , Author and Co-Founder of 2BG

, Author and Co-Founder of 2BG Bryanboy, Content Creator & Creative Director

Lauren Singer , Founder & CEO of Package Free

, Founder & CEO of Package Free Summer Albarcha, Modest Style Expert

Bridget Bahl , Digital Creator and Entrepreneur

Each month, Rebag will spotlight a different member of the Style Assembly on Rebag.com by launching their hand-picked, curated edit of accessories inspired by their unique point-of-view and dynamic tastes. The shoppable edit will be accompanied by exclusive interviews on Rebag's content hub, The Vault, which serves as an endless treasure trove of luxury resale resources on Rebag.com

"We are excited to introduce the Rebag Style Assembly, which brings expert recommendations from industry leaders directly to consumers," said Rebag CEO and Founder Charles Gorra. "Education, convenience and transparency are key pillars of our brand, and the Rebag Style Assembly allows customers to learn more about resale and style through the lens of key figures that are helping to shape the industry."

On Rebag.com and in-stores, customers can shop tens of thousands of accessories from over 50 luxury designers, including Dior, Chanel, Hermes, and more, with products ranging from handbags and small leather goods to fine jewelry and watches. The Rebag Style Assembly extends through 2021, and will continue to highlight talent and creatives in the industry that intersect with luxury and resale on a monthly basis.

The series officially kicks off with Lauren Singer, Founder & CEO of the world's first and largest zero-waste lifestyle shop, Package Free on April 20. For more information on the Style Assembly Rebag visit rebag.com/style-assembly.

Press Contact:FACTORY PR rebag@factorypr.com 212.941.9394

About Rebag:Rebag, the authority on buying and selling luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it's possible to sell and authenticate your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebag-introduces-the-style-assembly-301271328.html

SOURCE Rebag