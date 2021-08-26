Realty Trust Group Shares The Surprising Connection Between Real Estate And Hospital-Physician Relationships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Establishing and preserving effective physician referral relationships is critical to creating a steady patient inflow. These strategic partnerships yield better overall health outcomes and support revenue through a continual stream of patients. There is a complex art to maintaining these referral relationships but do not underestimate the opportunity to utilize real estate as a supporting measure.

It can be difficult and overwhelming to know where to begin in developing a physician relationship management strategy, but it is well worth the effort. Positioning your health system as a referral center of choice solidifies a continuous flow of patients promoting growth in your bottom line. RTG offers the following real estate considerations for hospital-physician relationships:

Real Estate Compliance is Key Complex Real Estate Transactions Daily Real Estate Operations

Whether it is a complex, multi-million-dollar development project or a recurring janitorial issue related to daily cleaning, having a professional real estate partner who understands the nuances of these relationships as an intermediary can help any hospital better manage its referral relationships with physicians.

To learn more about RTG's approach for utilizing real estate in physician relationship management strategy, download Three Key Real Estate Considerations for Hospital Physician Relationships.

About Realty Trust GroupRealty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

