Realty Trust Group Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Of Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic - North Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoTennessee and Realty Trust Group (RTG) recently announced the opening of Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic's new North Office location at 7750 Dannaher Drive in Powell.

"Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic is opening a state-of-the-art medical facility behind North Knoxville Medical Center," says Dr. Robert Ivy, hand surgeon and President of Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic. "This location will offer scheduled appointments, a walk-in injury clinic, full service physical therapy suite, and diagnostic testing including MRI and x-ray. KOC is proud to continue decades of service to the Powell and Halls communities."

Upon completion of the facility design by Johnson Architecture, the project was put on a brief hold as a result of the disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving as general contractor for the project, Johnson & Galyon re-engaged work on the facility in July 2020.

RTG served as developer managing the planning, financing and construction of the 34,000 square foot clinic including 30 exam rooms. "Patient experience was the #1 priority at all stages of the project with the goal of offering seamless access to each core area - clinic, diagnostics, and physical therapy," says Chad Simpson, Executive Vice President with RTG. "Re-engaging the project during the global pandemic presented a certain set of risks but ultimately proved beneficial in reducing overall spend for the project. The facility was completed on time and under budget." RTG will also provide ongoing property management services to the facility.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 11th and the new office will begin seeing patients on Monday, August 16th.

About Realty Trust GroupRealty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

About Knoxville Orthopaedic ClinicKnoxville Orthopaedic Clinic, a division of OrthoTennessee, is a unique practice of specialty orthopaedics with more than 30 doctors treating patients of all ages at five office locations across East Tennessee. Each physician has advanced training in a specific part of the body or area of orthopaedics and continues to accumulate years of intensive study within this specialty. KOC providers offer a superior quality of diagnostic proficiency and, if needed, an unmatched level of surgical expertise. Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic is proud to be the orthopaedic surgeons for the University of Tennessee Athletics Department since 1949. For more information about Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic, visit KOCortho.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-558-4400.

