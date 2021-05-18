Realty ONE Group No. 1 In Las Vegas 12 Years In A Row

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, has been named by the Las Vegas Review-Journal the No. 1 real estate company in Las Vegas for the 12th year in a row, with more than 7,300 homes bought and sold in 2020.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, was founded in Las Vegas in 2005 and has grown to three dynamic real estate offices in Las Vegas and ONE in Henderson, NV, with a total of nearly 2,300 real estate professionals.

" Las Vegas will always be our home and this city has been the inspiration for our progressive lifestyle brand and our incredibly unique COOLTURE," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We keep changing the way people think of real estate and when they visit our Las Vegas offices and see the difference, they can't help but want to be a part of this movement."

Each year, Realty ONE Group gathers its leaders, real estate professionals, partners and families in Las Vegas for the annual ONE Summit convention to educate, train and inspire the network. ONE Summit 2022 will take place at the Aria Resort & Casino, April 3-5. The company also hosts structured coaching via its proprietary platform, ONE University (ONE.U), that develops new franchise owners and real estate professionals to achieve greater success faster.

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and just announced it has sold the franchise rights to Singapore. As a sign of its appeal and record growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

About Realty ONE Group Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

