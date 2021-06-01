Realty ONE Group Celebrates LGBTQ Month

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, is celebrating LGBTQ+ month as we all work collectively to create more diverse and inclusive communities.

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, is celebrating LGBTQ+ month as we all work collectively to create more diverse and inclusive communities.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, was founded in Las Vegas in 2005 and has worked to create ONE of the most dynamic COOLTUREs (Cool + Culture) in real estate with a YOU-first focus on real estate professionals, all of whom bring unique experiences and perspectives to home buyers and sellers everywhere.

" Our COOLTURE has celebrated diversity since day ONE," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our ONE Belief is that everyONE matters and everyONE has a voice and really, that's because everyONE is beautiful and unique."

Realty ONE Group has a strong purpose, manifesto and values that include the company's 6C's (COOLTURE, Commission, Cares, Connect, Community and Coaching) but has since begun crafting and implementing a ' Be GOLDEN, Be YOU' set of company standards. ' Be GOLDEN, Be YOU' provides a roadmap for everyONE in the Realty ONE Group network to keep the company's goal to love and serve ONE another while it grows internationally.

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and just announced it has sold the franchise rights to Singapore. As a sign of its appeal and record growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realty-one-group-celebrates-lgbtq-month-301303399.html

SOURCE Realty ONE Group