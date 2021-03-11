REALTOR® Feedback Guides RPR®'s New Refreshed Look And Functionality

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RPR ® (Realtors Property Resource ®) is pleased to announce the debut of a completely redesigned version of its real estate website. The new RPR ® is cleaner, simpler, and offers users a more overall intuitive experience. Months of collecting NAR member feedback and research has paved the way for this more focused, user-centric approach.

&amp;amp;#160;

RPR, NAR's digital property data and reporting website, debuts completely redesigned version of its real estate website.

With over 95% of all active residential listings and 97% of all active commercial listings, RPR will offer the same robust data, tools and reports REALTORS ® have come to expect, but with several improvements and new features, including:

Upgraded map capabilities: map searches are now easier, faster, and more intuitive.

map searches are now easier, faster, and more intuitive. Search all properties from one spot: the ability to search residential and commercial properties from one area, which further solidifies RPR ® as the only residential and commercial site exclusively for REALTORS ®.

the ability to search residential and commercial properties from one area, which further solidifies RPR ® as the only residential and commercial site exclusively for REALTORS ®. A user-centric homepage: designed and built for productivity, the new homepage offers "Shortcuts" to tools and features, and customizable " My Market " areas with quick access to property hot sheets.

designed and built for productivity, the new homepage offers "Shortcuts" to tools and features, and customizable " " areas with quick access to property hot sheets. Powerful and flexible search results: allows users to scan properties in multiple views, including List view, Map view and Photo view.

allows users to scan properties in multiple views, including List view, Map view and Photo view. A cleaner look and feel:offering users an overall fresher interface with more white space. It is also 30% wider with bigger fonts and larger images.

A group of REALTOR ® "power-users" who were given a sneak peek of the new version, were very pleased with the final product. "It's a much cleaner and more modern look!" said Christian Barnes, President and CEO at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes. "It's also more intuitive as to where I should click, which is a huge time saver. And I like the shortcuts bar for quick access to RPR ®'s top features."

Kristin Smith, a REALTOR ® from Dallas, Texas with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, sums up her first impression of the new and improved RPR ®: "The ability to easily drill down and sift through such massive amounts of data and find exactly what I'm looking for—that's off the charts for me. Well done, RPR ®."

This short video gives users a look at the new design and explains the strategy and effort that went into this project. RPR ® also plans to add even more enhancements and upgrades throughout the coming year, as well as provide multiple training and educational sessions to get users up-to-speed on all the new changes and features.

"This refreshed version of RPR ® is simplified and reorganized with a dedicated focus on new and productive ways to use the platform," said Jeff Young, RPR ®'s Chief Operating Officer. "Our new look, feel and functionality is a direct response to REALTOR ® requests."

"We've been conducting one-on-one testing groups and various other types of user experience research," said Emily Line, Vice President of Member Experience. "REALTORS ® have asked for an easier and more streamlined way to find their items, past searches and saved properties. We've listened and learned, and with this new update, I'm confident that we've delivered on that and much more."

The latest version of the RPR ® website is now live at narrpr.com . Visit the RPR® blog to review updates on new RPR ® product enhancements and related learning.

About Realtors Property Resource ®RPR ®, Realtors Property Resource ®, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ®, is offered exclusively to REALTORS ® as a member benefit from the National Association of REALTORS ®. It allows them access to the platform's data sets which range from tax and mortgage history to listings, sales, valuations, demographics, and school information. As a powerful marketing tool, RPR ® also allows REALTORS ® to create robust, client-friendly reports that can be printed, emailed or texted from anywhere at any time.

Log in to RPR ® today: narrpr.com.

About the National Association of REALTORS ®The National Association of REALTORS ® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtor-feedback-guides-rprs-new-refreshed-look-and-functionality-301245908.html

SOURCE Realtors Property Resource LLC