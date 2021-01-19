Realtor.com® Adds More Immersive 3D Home Tour Experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To address increased consumer demand, realtor.com ® today announced that it is adding two new technology providers, Asteroom and CloudPano to provide additional 3D tour options for home shoppers. In addition to Matterport tours, real estate agents can now upload tours from Asteroom and CloudPano directly to listings on realtor.com ®.

"Concerns around the pandemic certainly heightened the demand for 3D tours, as many home shoppers wanted to explore the home but didn't feel comfortable visiting in person. However, they are more than just a COVID solution, they are now an important option for consumers during their home buying journey," said Rachel Morley, Chief Product Officer, realtor.com ®. "Realtor.com ® is adding two new technology providers, Asteroom and CloudPano, to help empower agents and brokerages to add more 3D tours to their listings, which we know leads to more views and better engagement."

3D tours have become a crucial part of the home buying journey, and enable home shoppers to understand what it feels like to be in a home without having to step foot inside. By clicking on the 3D tour button on a realtor.com ® listing, the viewer can explore an interactive 360-degree view of the home, just as if they were walking the property in person.

Asteroom, CloudPano and Matterport have offerings that leverage smartphone cameras which enable quick scanning and cost less than solutions that require specialized equipment. By providing agents with low-cost, easy-to-use options, realtor.com ® will increase the accessibility and availability of 3D tours on its listings.

A realtor.com ® consumer survey conducted in the spring found that 65% of home buyers believed that virtual tours would continue to be a great resource in their home shopping process even after the pandemic. And while the pandemic accelerated virtual tour adoption -- at the peak of the lockdowns, listings with virtual tours received 17% more views per property -- that momentum has continued. In December, listings with 3D tours on realtor.com ® were up 227% since the pandemic began in March.

