Realtime Media Survey Finds Brands And Agencies Turning To Digital Promotions Now More Than Ever

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtime Media, a global leader in driving customer acquisition and engagement through creative applications of technology, today announced the results of a national market research survey. The results show that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more brands and agencies are leveraging digital promotions than ever before as a way to engage consumers, with a specific emphasis on purchase-based campaigns. The company-administered survey revealed that 73% of companies and 60% of agencies had executed a digital promotion within the last year.

Additional findings from the survey include:

74% of companies have considered hiring a digital vendor to execute promotions

Over 85% of respondents have run or considered running receipt validation, purchase-based campaigns

Over 66% of agencies and brands have executed consumer buy/get rewards campaigns

For companies that had not run a promotion, 25% cited budget constraints as the primary reason for not doing so

"It's an uncertain time for marketers as they try to engage digital savvy consumers in new ways," said Robert Bernstock, President/CEO, Realtime Media. "At Realtime Media, we build digital promotions for brands that help them drive consumers to take an action or make a purchase - and at a price point that allows a wide range of businesses to take advantage of our cutting-edge solutions. In our work with clients, we are seeing that consumer rewards, and specifically, receipt validation is the fastest growing segment of digital promotions - and the survey's findings support that."

Realtime Media has executed promotions and engagement campaigns for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies including Netflix, The National Football League, Walmart, Comcast, NBCUniversal, xfinity, L'Oréal, The Hershey Company, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Avis Budget Group, Frito-Lay and Burger King.

ABOUT REALTIME MEDIA:

Realtime Media is a global leader in driving customer acquisition and engagement through creative applications of technology. Its proprietary solutions - including custom promotions, loyalty campaigns, instant-win games, contests and sweepstakes - engage customers and prospects while gathering valuable marketing data and producing metrics-based results. The solutions enable Realtime's clients to reach audiences across mobile, social, location-based, traditional and online media. With 20 years' experience, Realtime Media delivers flexible-yet-complex solutions securely and effectively and can help from concept to execution and fulfillment with full compliance coverage. Learn more at www.rtm.com.

