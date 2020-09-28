RealSelf Announces New Appointment To Board Of Directors

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, Inc., which operates RealSelf.com , the medical aesthetics industry's leading community and marketplace, announced today the appointment of marketing and advertising executive, Lizette Williams, to the RealSelf Board of Directors to help the company continue its path towards providing customers and partners with the most innovative and technologically advanced experiences within the medical aesthetics market.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lizette to our Board of Directors," said Tom Seery, RealSelf founder and chief executive officer. "Her marketing and advertising experience will accelerate our drive to grow the RealSelf brand and innovate in a way that's relevant to our customers and to our partners. Additionally, her passion and commitment to promoting diversity thought leadership within the marketing and advertising industry is truly admirable. I know that we will learn from her perspectives and apply them to better serve our customers as we continue to fulfill our mission of creating a world where every investment in modern beauty is Worth It."

Ms. Lizette Williams said, "I am honored to join the RealSelf Board, and I look forward to working with the other talented members to help guide the company's plans to accelerate value for its customers, partners, and shareholders. RealSelf represents a beauty and healthcare platform that democratizes access to information for all people and puts the power of choice in the hands of consumers. That makes it so powerful."

Lizette joined the RealSelf Board of Directors effective September 23, 2020. Other members of the RealSelf Board of Directors include: Tom Seery, founder and CEO of RealSelf, Judy Verses, Executive Vice President of Wiley & Sons, Barney Harford, former COO of Uber Technologies, Mike Slade of Second Avenue Partners, and Andrew Hunt of Elephant Partners.

About Lizette Williams

Lizette Williams is a leading marketing and advertising executive with expertise at driving the convergence of brands, culture and tech across Fortune 50 companies. Ms. Williams serves as the Global Head of Vertical Solutions Marketing at Facebook where she leads a team tasked with developing business marketing strategies across 7 industries. Prior to Facebook she has worked in major marketing roles at McDonald's, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and PepsiCo. A respected thought leader and subject matter expert, she is a sought-out speaker, lecturer, and advisor on marketing and culture and has provided expertise as a keynote speaker and panelist at premiere industry conferences, including SXSW, Essence Fest, and Advertising Week. Ms. Williams received her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She received her BA in Economics/ Political Science through a joint program with Columbia University in New York City and the London School of Economics and resides in Chicago with her family.

About RealSelf, Inc.

RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin-care products to emerging noninvasive technologies to cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

