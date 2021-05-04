RealPage Partners With NAA To Provide Free Continuing Education Credits

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced a partnership with the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI), the education and training arm of the National...

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced a partnership with the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI), the education and training arm of the National Apartment Association (NAA). The partnership provides users of the RealPage Learning Management System, EasyLMS®, access to free NAA-approved courseware for industry credential renewals, as well as integrated reporting to easily manage employee NAA credential status. The new service provides cost savings and creates operational improvements at the property level that positively impact efficiency and profitability at Property Management Companies.

"Property Management Companies typically expect their employees to obtain NAA industry credentials related to various on-site positions, and employees value the career development and recognition associated with these NAA credentials," said Katie McCaslin, Vice President, Product Learning Solutions, at RealPage. "Historically, the costs and challenges associated with credentialing and tracking those credentials have been unnecessarily complex. Now with EasyLMS®, companies and employees can save a portion of the continuing education credits expense by accessing our NAA-approved courseware offering and integrated reporting capabilities at no additional cost."

With the new offering, users can satisfy a portion of the required continuing education credits (CEC) for their NAA credential renewal across a variety of functions, providing approximately $760 savings per user within two years. The partnership also allows EasyLMS® users to display their NAA industry credentials status directly in the LMS platform, enabling companies and employees to track and manage CEC quickly and easily. Until this option was available via EasyLMS®, companies did not have a seamless view into the status of their employees' NAA industry credentials.

"We're excited to make this available to our customers," added McCaslin. "In addition to the immediate cost savings, we're helping our customers improve operations, increase the bench strength of their teams, and drive workforce optimization. Educated employees increase operational efficiencies given their expanded knowledge associated with their roles, which in turn helps drive profitability for the company."

RealPage offers more than 55 hours of CEC content on EasyLMS®. NAA-approved courses available through EasyLMS® include options for a variety of credentials: CALP (Certified Apartment Leasing Professional), CAMT (Certificate for Apartment Maintenance Technician), AIME (Apartment Institute for Maintenance Excellence), CAM (Certified Apartment Manager), and CAPS (Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor).

EasyLMS® has completely reimagined how employees learn. Using a strategic approach, RealPage coined "active engagement," which motivates with game mechanics to engage and educate employees. EasyLMS® removes barriers to learning, enhances the learning experience and establishes learning as a culture to activate users' potential. With its new NAA partnership, RealPage provides even more opportunities to drive workforce optimization across on-site teams.

The offering was made available in February and more than two dozen companies and nearly 10,000 employees are already participating. BH Management Services and Blue Ridge Companies have experienced positive results across their teams:

Christi Weinstein, VP Support Operations, with BH Management Services, stated, "The partnership between RealPage EasyLMS® and NAAEI enables our employees to easily manage and maintain their NAA Industry Credentials which helps ensure our teams stay current and active within our industry. With our ability to quickly run reports and gain insights on the status of our employees' credentials, we're now able to help support them in their efforts to keep their credentials current. With no additional cost associated with this feature, it creates a high impact and value-add for BH Management team members - a win-win!"

Additionally, Shana Golladay, Director of Education and Training, with Blue Ridge Companies said, "The integration of NAAEI and EasyLMS® has been a game-changer! Our associates can see the status of their NAAEI credentials on the Learner dashboard when they log in to EasyLMS®. I can quickly pull a report to see the status of all our associates' NAAEI credentials at any time. This feature has saved me time because I no longer have to research through the NAAEI credential directory to review renewal status."

For more information about this partnership and RealPage EasyLMS®, visit https://www.realpage.com/services/learning-management-system/.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit RealPage.com.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 152 affiliates, NAA encompasses over 85,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

