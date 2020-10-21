Realogy Title Group Upgrades Title!Snap Mobile App To Provide Real-Time Transaction Status

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Title Group LLC today announced the release of a new version of its Title!Snap mobile application, offering real-time title transaction information to real estate agents.

Title!Snap provides agents and mortgage loan officers detailed, accurate closing cost estimates for each of Realogy Title Group's more than 40 brands, the ability to start a title order, generate and electronically share seller net sheets, title and escrow fee estimates, and a complete range of real estate calculators. Available to any real estate agent, the app is one aspect of the company's commitment to delivering a virtual homebuying process, from beginning to end.

With the new release, the app has been upgraded to give real estate agents access to real-time transaction status and documents. Additional enhancements allow users to:

Login securely using Realogy's SSO identity management service and biometric integration

Obtain address and driving directions for closing locations

Call or email customers directly from the app

View open order status, and review closed files for the last 12 months

Users can obtain accurate estimates of a range of transaction costs, through access to seven real estate calculators:

Seller Net Sheets

Buyer Title Premium & Fees

Refinance Title Premium & Fees

TRID vs. Actual Calculations

Rent vs. Buy Calculations

Monthly Payment Calculations

Refinance Calculations

"Our job is to help real estate agents close transactions quickly and easily, and the new version of Title!Snap is a huge leap forward in our ability to help them deliver the superior homebuying experience consumers demand," said Donald J. Casey, President and CEO of Realogy Title Group. "By providing on demand, real-time transaction status and a putting a wealth of additional options and data at their fingertips, we're ensuring they have everything they need to get the deal done."

The new, upgraded version of Title!Snap is available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play.

About Realogy Title Group Realogy Title Group LLC is a full-service title, settlement and vendor management services company serving real estate companies, corporations and financial institutions in support of residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Title Group operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia and provides closing services in all 50 states. Realogy Title Group is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, a leading global provider of real estate and relocation services.

Media Contact: Jonathan McGrain(215) 715-3316 Jonathan.McGrain@trgc.com

