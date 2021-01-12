Realogy Once Again Leads The Industry In 2021 Swanepoel Power 200

Company behind leading real estate services and brands - including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty®, and Cartus - once again recognized as home to more of the most powerful people in residential real estate than any other company in the industry

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report - the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States - continues to top the charts with its bench of influential leadership, boasting 20% of the top 25 Leaders and three of the top five of the Most Powerful Women Executives in the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), released today by the management consultants at T3 Sixty. Ryan Schneider, Realogy president and chief executive officer, is ranked among the top three leaders in the industry.

In the eighth publication of the industry's premier ranking of 200 powerful leaders, Realogy accounts for 26 executives, affiliated agents and brokers and represents more of the Most Powerful Women Executives than any other company. Realogy has consistently led the SP200, with many of its executives, affiliated agents and brokers named annually to the list.

"This year's Swanepoel Power 200 spotlights many of our incredible affiliated agents, franchise owners, and Realogy leaders, all of whom demonstrated tremendous creativity, resiliency, and dedication to helping keep America moving during an extraordinary year," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's president and CEO. "I am proud that Realogy and our partners consistently rank among the industry's best, which is a testament to the power of our affiliated agents and brokers, our strong portfolio of brands, and the substantial momentum of our strategic progress."

Realogy was also recently featured in the 2021 Swanepoel Trends Report by T3 Sixty in a dedicated chapter titled "Revitalizing Real Estate's Largest Franchisor and Brokerage Company," which chronicles the company's evolution under Schneider's leadership.

Realogy-affiliated leaders named in the rankings, in order of appearance, include:

2021 Swanepoel Power 200

Ryan Schneider, president and CEO, Realogy

Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker and Realogy Brokerage Group

Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty

Pamela Liebman, president and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate

Scott Webber, CEO, Sierra & Summit, LIV Sotheby's International Realty

William "Bill" Riss, CEO and Owner, Coldwell Banker Bain

Martin Charlwood, vice chairman and CEO, CENTURY 21 Canada

Kate Rossi, EVP Eastern Region, Realogy Brokerage Group and Coldwell Banker Realty

Greg Macres, EVP Western Region, Realogy Brokerage Group and Coldwell Banker Realty

Budge Huskey, president and CEO, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Paul Breunich, president and CEO, William Pitt/Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Marilyn Eiland and Mark Woodroof, managing partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Dan Kruse, CEO, CENTURY 21 Affiliated

Mike Prodehl, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group

Bill Kessler, founder, CENTURY 21 Affiliated

Deems Dickinson, president and Designated Broker, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Deirdre O'Connell, CEO, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Todd Hetherington, CEO, CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Mark Lowham, CEO, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Ken and Mike Schmidt, CEO and president, Schmidt Family of Companies, a Coldwell Banker Affiliate

Brian Arrington, CEO and owner, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

The Top 40 Women Executives (subset of SP200)

Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

Pamela Liebman, president and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Kate Rossi, EVP Eastern Region, Realogy Brokerage Group and Coldwell Banker Realty

Marilyn Eiland, managing partner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Deirdre O'Connell, CEO, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The Swanepoel Power 200 is part of the Real Estate Almanac, an annual analysis by T3 Sixty that includes key elements and data points of the residential real estate brokerage industry. T3 Sixty extensively analyzes executives and C-suite leaders of all significant, large and strategically important companies in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

About Realogy Holdings Corp. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity . Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-once-again-leads-the-industry-in-2021-swanepoel-power-200-301206771.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.