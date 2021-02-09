Realogy Issues 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today released the 2020 edition of the Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. Looking back on a year when the importance of "home" was more meaningful than ever, this year's report highlights the ways Realogy - supported by its employees and affiliates - stayed true to its values and reinforced its commitment to operating responsibly in a changing world.

"Across Realogy's brands and businesses, we work every day to help people navigate the dynamic and deeply personal process of buying and selling a home - a process that impacts lives and brings positive change to communities," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's president and chief executive officer. "Home took on new meaning over the last year, and this report is a testament to our teams, who honored the importance of home to us all by operating responsibly and upholding our values as they worked to help keep America moving through an extraordinary year."

Notable Highlights:

For nine consecutive years, Realogy has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for its commitment to integrity.

For the third consecutive year, Realogy achieved the Great Place to Work® certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute, a direct result of employee feedback.

Reinforcing its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, Realogy expanded programs aimed at driving entrepreneurship within real estate, launched a course to promote Fair Housing, advocated through industry partnerships, and celebrated its recognition by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity.

The Company embraced a virtual workplace and created various programs to assist employees during the pandemic and beyond, including through its Digital Workplace Experience team and first-ever Parents and Caregivers Network.

Realogy's network of independent franchisees and affiliated agents stepped up through volunteerism, philanthropy, and more to support their communities during the crisis.

Read the full 2020 Realogy CSR Report.

About Realogy Holdings Corp. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

